W.A.S.P. erweitern ihre europäische „Album ONE Alive“-Tour um vier weitere Shows, darunter ein neuer Termin in Italien

W.A.S.P. haben vier neue Konzerte in Budapest, Zagreb, Ljubljana und Mailand zur 2025er Album ONE Alive Europatournee hinzugefügt. Der letzte Abschnitt der Tour in Europa beginnt am 26. September in Newcastle. Sechs Shows dieser finalen Europatour sind bereits ausverkauft. Die Album ONE Alive Tour feiert das 40-jährige Jubiläum der Veröffentlichung des ersten Albums von W.A.S.P., indem das Debütalbum in voller Länge gespielt wird.

Blackie Lawless äußerte sich dazu: „It was very important that we reschedule the previously cancelled show in Italy, so while we were doing that we thought lets just add a few more new shows since WASPnation has been going nuts for the Album ONE Alive Tour.“

Neue Album ONE Alive Tour Shows:

10/27 Budapest, Hungary – New Show

10/28 Zagreb, Croatia – New Show

10/29 Ljublajana, Slovenia – New Show

10/30 Milan, Italy – New Show

Allgemeiner Vorverkaufsstart: Freitag, 22. August, um 10 Uhr Ortszeit. Tickets: WASPnation.com/tour

Weitere Details zu den VIP-Bundles findet ihr hier:

