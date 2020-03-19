Western Addiction: neues Album „Frail Bray“ am 15.05. auf Fat Wreck

Die Punk/HC Band Western Addiction kündigt für den 15.05. ihren neuen Longplayer Frail Bray auf Fat Wreck an. Produziert wurde das Album erstmals von Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Gouge Away etc.) und als musikalische Gäste sind Darius Koski (Swingin‘ Utters) und Brenna Red (The Last Gang) vertreten.

Mit They Burned Our Paintings gibt es bereits einen ersten neuen Song zu hören:

Sänger Jason Hall kommentiert: With a cosmic shot of pure irony, our new record, Frail Bray, is about…hope. It’s easy to be terrible. It’s hard to be thoughtful, hopeful, and kind. Let’s try. The first single, They Burned Our Paintings, is about degenerate art in the 1920s and 30s.

Frail Bray Tracklist:

1. The Leopard And The Juniper

2. They Burned Our Paintings

3. Frail Bray

4. Lurchers

5. Rose’s Hammer I

6. Rose’s Hammer II

7. Laurette

8. Utter Despair

9. Wildflowers Of Italy

10. We Lived In Ultraviolet

11. Deranged By Grief