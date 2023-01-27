When Plagues Collide: veröffentlichen neue Single „Monopoly Of Violence“

Die belgische Symphonic Deathcore Band When Plagues Collide veröffentlicht eine weitere Single Monopoly Of Violence und kündigt ihr neues Album An Unbiblical Paradigm für den 6. April 2023 an!

„The immoral, the selfish and decadent.. In a world of Kardashians, be a Robin Hood and bring ‘em the blackest of realms. Bring ‘em Hell.“ – When Plagues Collide

Seht euch das Lyricvideo zu Monopoly Of Violence, veröffentlicht über Slam Worldwide, hier an:

An Unbiblical Paradigm Tracklist:

1. Converted Into Cipher

2. Death In Progress (ft. Sven from Aborted, Coffin Feeder & Fetal Blood Eagle)

3. God Complex

4. The Glutton

5. Monopoly Of Violence

6. The Grand Mouth Of Hell

7. Devourer Of Memories

8. In Alle Stilte

Weitere Infos zur Band könnt ihr hier nachlesen: