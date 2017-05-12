You Are We weltweite Chart-Platzierungen:

United Kingdom: #8

Germany: #15

Austria: #16

Australia: #26

United States: #69

Canada: #53

Switzerland: #31

Belgium: #31 weltweite Chart-Platzierungen:United Kingdom: #8Germany: #15Austria: #16Australia: #26United States: #69Canada: #53Switzerland: #31Belgium: #31 Die Band kommentiert: „Thank you #YOUAREWE!“

Pressestimmen:

„Diese Scheibe wird im Rückblick auf das Metalcore-Jahr 2017 eine entscheidende Rolle spielen.“

Metal Hammer (D), Matthias Weckmann – 6/7

„You Are We ist der Spiegel einschlägiger Live-Erfahrung und nichts anderes als die reife Umsetzung der wirkungsstarken Elemente des gewählten Spektrums zwischen Metalcore, melodischem Metal und Post Rock.“

Legacy (D), Arne Kupetz – 12/15

„Das bis dato persönlichste und ausgereifteste Album der Briten!“

EMP (D), Adam Weishaupt

While She Sleeps verwandelten ein leeres Lagerhaus im Herzen ihrer Heimatstadt Sheffield in ihr eigenes Mehrzweckstudio, um ihr neues Album You Are We zu produzieren. Das ist nicht das erste Mal, dass die Band ihren ganz persönlichen Ort für sowas hat – die Debüt-EP The North Stands For Nothing aus dem Jahr 2010 wurde in einem Homestudio namens The Barn aufgenommen – doch mit diesem neuen, ganz persönlichen Ort der Kreativität ging die Band noch einen Schritt weiter. “There’s always been a very DIY aspect to this band,” erklärt Sänger Lawrence ‘Loz’ Taylor “so going it alone a bit more now just reiterates that to everyone. The Barn was a very important place for us – it’s where we grew as friends and it was where we hung out and could be creative – so the idea with this new space is that it gives us a lot more creative space. There’s a studio and live room, and we have space now to achieve what we want to achieve as a band. This place is going to house us for a good few years.”

Es ist auch ein Ort an dem die Band versucht die Barriere zwischen ihnen und ihren Fans noch weiter aufzubrechen. Als Teil der PledgeMusic-Kampagne des neuen Albums hatten Fans die Möglichkeit ins Studio zu kommen und beim Videodreh von Hurricane mitzuwirken. “That was absolutely crazy,” schießt Taylor hervor. “I’m still aching from that! But the special thing is that every kid who came down for the video shoot actually helped make the album happen. And to that extent they made this warehouse capable of living.” “Now more than ever,” fügt Sean Long (Gitarre) hinzu, “our fans know that it’s them making all of this possible for us. The divide between artist and fan is ridiculous, because there are no fans without the artist and there’s no artist without the fans. They go hand in hand together as one absolute thing, and I really like that we can see that in play with what we’ve been doing. It’s very reassuring to see that support right in front of us.” Produziert von Carl Bown, der auch Brainwashed gemacht hat, beinhalten die Songs von You Are We mehr Energie, mehr Fokus und mehr Entschlossenheit als jemals zuvor. Songs wie Hurricane und die erste Single Civil Isolation führen die Entwicklung der Band als eine der am stärksten inspirierenden, zügellosesten und wichtigsten Stimmen in der britischen Musik von heute fort. Während diese gewaltigen Hymnen ein klares Bild des Post-Brexit-Britannien malen, stehen die Songs für die universellsten und vor allem auch persönlichsten in der Karriere der Band.

While She Sleeps live:

w/ In Hearts Wake, Fizzy Blood

12.05. UK Birmingham – Asylum *AUSVERKAUFT*

13.05. UK Leeds – Stylus

01.06. UK Cardiff – The Globe

02.06. UK Plymouth – The Hub

16.06. UK Dover – The Booking Hall

17.06. B Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

18.06. F Clisson – Hellfest

19.06. CH Monthey – Pont Rouge (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)

20.06. D Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)

21.06. D Bremen – Tower (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)

22.06. D Ferropolis – With Full Force

23.06. NL Ysselsteyn – Jera On Air

24.06. D Saarwellingen – Rockcamp Festival

25.06. SK Bratislava – Randall Club (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)

26.06. PL Wroclaw – Zaklete Rewiry (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)

27.06. PL Poznan – U Bazyla (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)

29.06. FIN Seinäjoki – Provinssi Festival

01.07. D Münster – Vainstream Rockfest

Tickets für die Deutschland-Shows gibt es hier

w/ In Hearts Wake, Crossfaith, Polaris

10.07. AUS Perth – Capitol

11.07. AUS Adelaide – The Gov

13.07. AUS Melbourne – Forum Theatre

14.07. AUS Sydney – Enmore Theatre

15.07. AUS Brisbane – The Tivoli

18.07. T Bangkok – Hollywood Awards

20.07. RC Taipei – Legacy

21.07. RC Hongkong – Hidden Agenda

22.07. RC Shenzhen – B10 Live

23.07. RC Guangzhou – SD Livehouse

25.07. RC Chengdu – Little Bar Space

26.07. RC Shanghai – Mao Livehouse

28.07. RC Beijing – Yugong Yishan

29.07. ROK Seoul – Westbridge Live Hall

09. – 12.08. CZ Jaromer – Brutal Assault

14.08. A Feldkirch – Poolbar Festival

15.08. H Budapest – Akvárium Klub (w/ Architects, The Amity Affliction)

16. – 19.08. D Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze

25.08. D Sulingen – Reload Festival

26.08. UK Reading – Reading Festival

27.08. UK Leeds – Leeds Festival

04.09. UK London – St. Pancras Old Church (Alternative Show)

22./23.09. USA Greenwood Village, CO – High Elevation Festival

Tickets fürs Summer Breeze gibt es hier

Kommentare

Kommentare