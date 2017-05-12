Suchen
You Are We weltweite Chart-Platzierungen:
United Kingdom: #8
Germany: #15
Austria: #16
Australia: #26
United States: #69
Canada: #53
Switzerland: #31
Belgium: #31

Die Band kommentiert: „Thank you #YOUAREWE!“

Pressestimmen:
„Diese Scheibe wird im Rückblick auf das Metalcore-Jahr 2017 eine entscheidende Rolle spielen.“
Metal Hammer (D), Matthias Weckmann – 6/7
You Are We ist der Spiegel einschlägiger Live-Erfahrung und nichts anderes als die reife Umsetzung der wirkungsstarken Elemente des gewählten Spektrums zwischen Metalcore, melodischem Metal und Post Rock.“
Legacy (D), Arne Kupetz – 12/15
„Das bis dato persönlichste und ausgereifteste Album der Briten!“
EMP (D), Adam Weishaupt
While She Sleeps verwandelten ein leeres Lagerhaus im Herzen ihrer Heimatstadt Sheffield in ihr eigenes Mehrzweckstudio, um ihr neues Album You Are We zu produzieren. Das ist nicht das erste Mal, dass die Band ihren ganz persönlichen Ort für sowas hat – die Debüt-EP The North Stands For Nothing aus dem Jahr 2010 wurde in einem Homestudio namens The Barn aufgenommen – doch mit diesem neuen, ganz persönlichen Ort der Kreativität ging die Band noch einen Schritt weiter. “There’s always been a very DIY aspect to this band,” erklärt Sänger Lawrence ‘Loz’ Taylor “so going it alone a bit more now just reiterates that to everyone. The Barn was a very important place for us – it’s where we grew as friends and it was where we hung out and could be creative – so the idea with this new space is that it gives us a lot more creative space. There’s a studio and live room, and we have space now to achieve what we want to achieve as a band. This place is going to house us for a good few years.”

Es ist auch ein Ort an dem die Band versucht die Barriere zwischen ihnen und ihren Fans noch weiter aufzubrechen. Als Teil der PledgeMusic-Kampagne des neuen Albums hatten Fans die Möglichkeit ins Studio zu kommen und beim Videodreh von Hurricane mitzuwirken. “That was absolutely crazy,” schießt Taylor hervor. “I’m still aching from that! But the special thing is that every kid who came down for the video shoot actually helped make the album happen. And to that extent they made this warehouse capable of living.” “Now more than ever,” fügt Sean Long (Gitarre) hinzu, “our fans know that it’s them making all of this possible for us. The divide between artist and fan is ridiculous, because there are no fans without the artist and there’s no artist without the fans. They go hand in hand together as one absolute thing, and I really like that we can see that in play with what we’ve been doing. It’s very reassuring to see that support right in front of us.”

Produziert von Carl Bown, der auch Brainwashed gemacht hat, beinhalten die Songs von You Are We mehr Energie, mehr Fokus und mehr Entschlossenheit als jemals zuvor. Songs wie Hurricane und die erste Single Civil Isolation führen die Entwicklung der Band als eine der am stärksten inspirierenden, zügellosesten und wichtigsten Stimmen in der britischen Musik von heute fort. Während diese gewaltigen Hymnen ein klares Bild des Post-Brexit-Britannien malen, stehen die Songs für die universellsten und vor allem auch persönlichsten in der Karriere der Band.

While She Sleeps live:
w/ In Hearts Wake, Fizzy Blood
12.05.    UK          Birmingham – Asylum *AUSVERKAUFT*
13.05.    UK          Leeds – Stylus
01.06.    UK          Cardiff – The Globe
02.06.    UK          Plymouth – The Hub
16.06.    UK          Dover – The Booking Hall
17.06.    B             Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting
18.06.    F             Clisson – Hellfest
19.06.    CH          Monthey – Pont Rouge (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)
20.06.    D             Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)
21.06.    D             Bremen – Tower (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)
22.06.    D             Ferropolis – With Full Force
23.06.    NL          Ysselsteyn – Jera On Air
24.06.    D             Saarwellingen – Rockcamp Festival
25.06.    SK           Bratislava – Randall Club (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)
26.06.    PL           Wroclaw – Zaklete Rewiry (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)
27.06.    PL           Poznan – U Bazyla (w/ Northland, Novelists, Shvpes)
29.06.    FIN         Seinäjoki – Provinssi Festival
01.07.    D             Münster – Vainstream Rockfest
Tickets für die Deutschland-Shows gibt es hier.
w/ In Hearts Wake, Crossfaith, Polaris
10.07.    AUS       Perth – Capitol
11.07.    AUS       Adelaide – The Gov
13.07.    AUS       Melbourne – Forum Theatre
14.07.    AUS       Sydney – Enmore Theatre
15.07.    AUS       Brisbane – The Tivoli
18.07.    T             Bangkok – Hollywood Awards
20.07.    RC          Taipei – Legacy
21.07.    RC          Hongkong – Hidden Agenda
22.07.    RC          Shenzhen – B10 Live
23.07.    RC          Guangzhou – SD Livehouse
25.07.    RC          Chengdu – Little Bar Space
26.07.    RC          Shanghai – Mao Livehouse
28.07.    RC          Beijing – Yugong Yishan
29.07.    ROK       Seoul – Westbridge Live Hall
09. – 12.08.          CZ           Jaromer – Brutal Assault
14.08.    A             Feldkirch – Poolbar Festival
15.08.    H             Budapest – Akvárium Klub (w/ ArchitectsThe Amity Affliction)
16. – 19.08.          D             Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze
25.08.    D             Sulingen – Reload Festival
26.08.    UK          Reading – Reading Festival
27.08.    UK          Leeds – Leeds Festival
04.09.    UK          London – St. Pancras Old Church (Alternative Show)
22./23.09.           USA       Greenwood Village, CO – High Elevation Festival
Tickets fürs Summer Breeze gibt es hier.

