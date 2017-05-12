United Kingdom: #8
Germany: #15
Austria: #16
Australia: #26
United States: #69
Canada: #53
Switzerland: #31
Belgium: #31
Die Band kommentiert: „Thank you #YOUAREWE!“
„Diese Scheibe wird im Rückblick auf das Metalcore-Jahr 2017 eine entscheidende Rolle spielen.“
Metal Hammer (D), Matthias Weckmann – 6/7
„You Are We ist der Spiegel einschlägiger Live-Erfahrung und nichts anderes als die reife Umsetzung der wirkungsstarken Elemente des gewählten Spektrums zwischen Metalcore, melodischem Metal und Post Rock.“
Legacy (D), Arne Kupetz – 12/15
„Das bis dato persönlichste und ausgereifteste Album der Briten!“
EMP (D), Adam Weishaupt
Es ist auch ein Ort an dem die Band versucht die Barriere zwischen ihnen und ihren Fans noch weiter aufzubrechen. Als Teil der PledgeMusic-Kampagne des neuen Albums hatten Fans die Möglichkeit ins Studio zu kommen und beim Videodreh von Hurricane mitzuwirken. “That was absolutely crazy,” schießt Taylor hervor. “I’m still aching from that! But the special thing is that every kid who came down for the video shoot actually helped make the album happen. And to that extent they made this warehouse capable of living.” “Now more than ever,” fügt Sean Long (Gitarre) hinzu, “our fans know that it’s them making all of this possible for us. The divide between artist and fan is ridiculous, because there are no fans without the artist and there’s no artist without the fans. They go hand in hand together as one absolute thing, and I really like that we can see that in play with what we’ve been doing. It’s very reassuring to see that support right in front of us.”
Produziert von Carl Bown, der auch Brainwashed gemacht hat, beinhalten die Songs von You Are We mehr Energie, mehr Fokus und mehr Entschlossenheit als jemals zuvor. Songs wie Hurricane und die erste Single Civil Isolation führen die Entwicklung der Band als eine der am stärksten inspirierenden, zügellosesten und wichtigsten Stimmen in der britischen Musik von heute fort. Während diese gewaltigen Hymnen ein klares Bild des Post-Brexit-Britannien malen, stehen die Songs für die universellsten und vor allem auch persönlichsten in der Karriere der Band.
