Wretched: veröffentlichen ihr lang erwartetes Album „Decay“ am 17.10. über Metal Blade Records

Die gefeierte Metal-Band Wretched aus Charlotte, North Carolina, hat in den letzten zwei Jahren an den Songs für ihr mit Spannung erwartetes fünftes Studioalbum Decay gearbeitet. Das Album wird am 17. Oktober über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht und stellt ein konzeptionelles Meisterwerk dar, das eindringliche Melodien mit progressiver Komplexität verbindet.

Seht euch das Video zum Titeltrack Decay hier an:

Dieses fünfte Album, das als Vorgeschichte zu Beyond The Gate aus dem Jahr 2010 dient, behandelt existenzielle Themen, von D&D inspiriertem Mythos und persönlichem Verlust. Die Band überschreitet mit ihrer grenzüberschreitenden Besetzung die definierten Grenzen ihrer vier vorherigen Veröffentlichungen. Klanglich könnte Decay die reinste Aufnahme von Wretched sein, bleibt jedoch roh und vermittelt ein Live-Gefühl in den Darbietungen. Die Band hat die Parts nicht so lange aufgenommen, bis sie wie ein Computer klangen. Man hört, wie Gitarrist Steven Funderburk über die Saiten greift und das Instrument bespielt, während Bassist Andrew Grevey mit einer kraftvollen Musikalität und Bewegung auf dem Bass glänzt. Seine Parts sind ebenso Teil des Sounds und der Struktur der Songs wie die Gitarre. Gesanglich hat sich Billy Powers so roh wie möglich gegeben und sowohl sich selbst als auch die Instrumente bis zum Äußersten gefordert, um auf jedem Track eine kompromisslos kraftvolle Darbietung zu liefern.

„We’ve had a lot of time to grow and reflect in the time between our last album and Decay„, sagt Drummer Marshall Wieczorek. „Wretched is doing what Wretched always does, and that’s exploring our environment and leaving room for ourselves to try different things. To sum things up, the new album is dynamic. We go here, we go there, we go everywhere. There is no shortage of groove, heaviness, speed, melodicism, prettiness, and sadness.“

„Decay is 100% a concept album“, bestätigt Powers. „Beyond The Gate had an element this record shares, the talisman. I always knew there was more story there and was very excited to join up with the guys again to put that in motion. The first track I wrote was The Golden Tide. I had no idea where I was going to take the story connection to Beyond The Gate until I typed the first line of the song. ‚They began in the dark.‘ After that, the lyrics poured out of my mind and by the end of it I realized that this story takes place many years before the content of Beyond The Gate.“

Der Titeltrack und die erste Single des Albums enthält die Hauptfigur Malus sowie einen Charakter aus Beyond The Gate namens Elturiel. „In the song, ‚decay‘ refers to Malus‚ decaying existence, the feeling of loss, and helplessness/lack of control he has to influence anything outside of the darkness in which he has been cast.“

Im weiteren Sinne bezieht sich decay auf viele Elemente der Albumgeschichte: „The decay of good intention, the loss of loved ones, the influence time and choices has upon our bodies and minds and the decay of the world around us due to the choices of those with ultimate power.“

Powers erläutert weiter: „([The song) Decay is a chapter in our story in which our main character Malus has lost his physical body due to becoming possessed by an ancient Necromancer. He is just a conscious thought floating through the void between time and space, conjuring a familial djinn named Elturiel to gain his assistance in returning to his mortal shell. This track revolves a lot around out of body experience, lucid dreaming, inner voices/internal dialogue, and the potential for reincarnation. It’s the feeling when you’re so sure that you’ve lost it all, yet you see that little shimmering glimmer of hope at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Then you have the rug pulled out from underneath you to find that the darkness is what you may only ever know. Not to say that all hope is lost because, in the context of the lyrics, it is not. There’s a repeated line near the middle and ending of the song that says ‚once more upon this eternal flat circle.‘ It is inspired by True Detective S1 where it’s said ‚time is a flat circle.‘ This has all happened before and will all happen again. I’m not a flat earther.“

Decay – Trackliste:

1. Decay

2. Malus Incarnate

3. The Royal Body

4. The Crimson Sky

5. Radiance

6. Clairvoyance

7. The Mortal Line

8. Behind the Glass

9. Lights

10. The Golden Tide

11. Blackout

12. The Golden Skyway

Decay wurde von der Band selbst produziert, mit Engineering von Drummer Marshall Wieczorek, gemixt von Johann Meyer und gemastert von Alan Douches. Das Artwork und Layout stammen von Travis Smith (Overkill, Nevermore, Opeth usw.). Das Album wird sowohl auf CD und digital als auch auf Vinyl in folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

Blackout (US)

Flesh And Blood (US)

The Void (EU – Ltd. 300)

The Truth (EU – Ltd. 200)

Wretched werden im September wird die Band ihre Labelkollegen Six Feet Under auf deren US-Headlinetour unterstützen, die vom 21. September bis 25. Oktober läuft. Weitere Unterstützung kommt von Exhorder und Incite. Tickets sind jetzt erhältlich.

Wretched – Live-Termine

w/ Six Feet Under, Exhorder, Incite

9/21/2025 The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

9/22/2025 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

9/23/2025 Chapel Of Bones – Raleigh, NC

9/25/2025 Conduit – Orlando, FL

9/26/2025 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

9/27/2025 Club LA – Destin, FL

9/28/2025 Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

9/29/2025 Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

9/30/2025 Jake’s – Lubbock, TX

10/02/2025 The Rock – Tucson, AZ

10/03/2025 House Of Blues – San Diego, CA

10/04/2025 Humdinger – San Luis Obispo, CA

10/07/2025 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

10/09/2025 Ray’s Golden Lion – Richland, WA

10/10/2025 Nova PDX – Portland, OR

10/11/2025 The Shredder – Boise, ID

10/13/2025 The Oriental Theatre – Denver, CO

10/15/2025 The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK

10/16/2025 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

10/17/2025 The Canopy Club – Urbana, IL

10/18/2025 Avondale – Chicago, IL

10/19/2025 Venue Event Center – Cadillac, MI

10/20/2025 Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

10/21/2025 Rec Room – Buffalo, NY

10/22/2025 District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT

10/23/2025 Brooklyn Monarch – Brooklyn, NY

10/24/2025 Broken Goblet – Bensalem, PA

10/25/2025 Preserving Underground – New Kensington, PA

Wretched – Live-Termin

w/ Aether Realm

8/10/2025 The State Theatre – Greenville, NC

Wretched sind:

Billy Powers – Gesang

Steven Funderburk – Gitarre

Andrew Grevey – Bass

Marshall Wieczorek – Schlagzeug

Wretched online:

https://www.instagram.com/wretchednc

https://www.facebook.com/wretchednc