„This video is an analogy of the dichotomies between my personal life and my public life — a lonely traveler content on fulfilling the dreams he set out on, but missing out on everything he has at home. A bittersweet duality,“ (Frontman Ronnie Radke)
Coming Home ist der Nachfolger von Just Like You aus dem Jahr 2015 und auf dem Album ist zu hören, wie die Band ihren eigenen Sound entdeckt, während sie die Ästhetik und den Ethos bewahren, die die Unterstützung von vielen unglaublich einsatzfreudigen Fans gewonnen hat.
„Sonically gripping from start to finish and impressive every step of the way, with neither Radke nor the band losing their edge“ in its 10 out of 10 review. Alternative Press raved in its four-star review that „the album maintains a brilliant balance between uplifting and confessional, playful and serious. It’s the most real, honest, and self-aware record FIR have released to date.“
Coming Home kann hier vorbestellt werden.
Falling in Reverse werden im Frühjahr und Sommer auf einigen Touren und Festivals spielen, alle Infos findet ihr auf Facebook und der Website der Band.
Coming Home Track-List:
1. Coming Home
2. Broken
3. Loser
4. Fuck You and All Your Friends
5. I Hate Everyone
6. I’m Bad At Life
7. Hanging On
8. Superhero
9. Straight to Hell
10. I Don’t Mind
11. The Departure
12. Right Now (Bonus)
13. Paparazzi (Bonus)