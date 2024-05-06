96 Bitter Beings: nehmen CKY-Fan-Favoriten für die am 14. Juni erscheinende Platte „Return To Hellview“ neu auf

Die einflussreiche Rockband 96 Bitter Beings aus Los Angeles hat mit Return To Hellview ein neues Album angekündigt, das eine Sammlung von Fan-Favoriten und neu aufgenommenen CKY-Tracks aus der Zeit des Gründungsgitarristen, Sängers und Hauptsongwriters Deron Miller enthält. Return To Hellview, das am 14. Juni bei Nuclear Blast digital veröffentlicht wird, ist eine Anspielung auf die feindselige Stadt Hellview, die Miller erstmals auf dem CKY-Debüt 96 Bitter Beings besang, von dem die Band ihren Namen hat.

Über die kommende Veröffentlichung sagt Miller:

“Revisiting these songs was a blast. I hadn’t heard the original versions in so long but I was able to get a lot of the re-recordings done just from memory. When the recording process got down to covering specific details of all the tracks, that’s when I went back and listened to the original versions.

I love all the songs but there’s always been issues that bothered me about the originals. A lot of my problems with them were arbitrary and not that important…things that I just wanted to fix that most listeners wouldn’t even notice. But there were some things I wanted to add to these songs and some things I wanted to take out. The goal was to challenge myself to redo these classic tracks in a way that they could be heard as remixes instead of re-recordings. I think we succeeded.

I hope a lot of fans will hear this album as remixes of the originals. Not many bands have access to the original masters that are owned by record companies and therefore don’t have the option to remix anything. We’re excited to see the response.”

Am vergangenen Freitag haben 96 Bitter Beings die erste neu aufgenommene Single Flesh Into Gear veröffentlicht, zu der es hier den Visualizer gibt:

Miller fügt über die Neuaufnahme der beliebten Single hinzu:

“Flesh Into Gear was a sizeable hit for me and because of that I tended to always put it under a microscope. I was never fully happy with the original’s mix. I’m finally 100% happy with it. This whole process is the result of a nutty perfectionist trying to chase that feeling of total satisfaction. I achieved it. Basically, I’m saying I won’t be doing this again 20 years from now.”

Return To Hellview – Tracklisting:

1. Flesh Into Gear

2. Sink Into The Underground

3. Shock And Terror

4. Inhuman Creation Station

5. Suddenly Tragic

6. The Way You Lived

7. Dressed In Decay

8. Tripled Manic State

9. Shippensburg

