Witherfall: beschäftigen sich mit den Auswirkungen von Fehlinformationen auf neuer Single & Video „What Have You Done?“

Die in Los Angeles ansässige Dark Melodic Metal-Band Witherfall präsentiert stolz das neue Musikvideo zur Single What Have You Done?. Ihr kommendes viertes Album Sounds Of The Forgotten wird am 31. Mai 2024 über DeathWave Records veröffentlicht.

Die Band kommentiert den Track wie folgt:

„The mood pervading the Sounds Of The Forgotten writing sessions was one of frustration and sadness. Already our current decade has seen a disproportionate amount of strife we were barely at the beginning of it. Just as we were starting to see some light at the end of the ‚plague‘ then the real bogey that lurks in the shadows showed itself. We take no comfort in that the most devastating virus to plague our civilization this decade is not Covid, it is misinformation.“

What Have You Done?

„At the beginning of composing the song we had a feeling it was going to be the album’s closing piece. The three movements that carry you through to its musical conclusion mirrored real life for us in a profound way. The song is an ode to despair. A dark reminder that like Icarus we are all fallible and prone to misdeeds. Hopefully that light at the end of the tunnel we thought we were seeing can make its way to us and shine a light into a brighter future.“

Seht euch hier das Video zu What Have You Done? hier an:

Witherfall haben bereits die Singles Insidious, Ceremony Of Fire und Where Do I Begin veröffentlicht.

Die Musikvideos zu allen Songs gibt es hier zu sehen: https://youtu.be/Y8UiY5n6LFc?feature=shared

Alle Singles werden auf Witherfalls kommendem vierten Studioalbum Sounds Of The Forgotten enthalten sein, das am 31. Mai 2024 über das bandeigene Label DeathWave Records erscheinen wird.

