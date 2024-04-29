Witherfall: veröffentlichen neue Single „They Will Let You Down“

Die in Los Angeles ansässige Dark-Melodic-Metal-Band Witherfall präsentiert ihre neue Single They Will Let You Down, die aus ihrem kommenden Album Sounds Of The Forgotten (erscheint am 31. Mai) stammt.

Hört euch den Song an und schaut euch das Musikvideo zu They Will Let You Down hier an:

They Will Let You Down ist Dark Melodic Progressive Metal. Da Zeuss und Joseph wussten, dass dieser Song der Opener sein würde, entschieden sie sich, die Fahne des traditionellen Metals gleich zu Beginn mit einer strahlend hohen Note des Falsett-Wahnsinns zu schwenken. Der Pre-Chorus ist hymnisch und fast hoffnungsvoll:

„Life is too short to quibble over trivial things

We only have one chance to show what we will bring

So many people only live to count what they’ve got

Until the bitter truth shows them what they have not“

„The composition is a showcase of a variety of our heavier influences. A stark contrast to the previous single When it all Falls Away. The lyrics deal with people in our lives that do not live up to reasonable expectations. The Chorus embracing isolation in an ever decaying world.“ „Embrace The Silence, They Will Let You Down“

Zuvor haben Witherfall bereits die Singles Insidious, Ceremony Of Fire, Where Do I Begin, What Have You Done?, When It All Falls Away und Kings And Queens veröffentlicht.

Alle Singles werden auf Witherfalls kommendem vierten Studioalbum Sounds Of The Forgotten enthalten sein, das am 31. Mai 2024 über das bandeigene Label DeathWave Records erscheinen wird.

Die ersten ausgewählten Konzerte zum Support des Albums wurden gerade bekannt gegeben:

07.09.2024 – (MX) Léon De Los Aldama, Candelabrum Metal Fest

11.09.2024 – (ES) Madrid, Sala Silikona (first time live in Spain!)

12.09.2024 – (ES) Pontevedra, Sala Rebullón

13.09.2024 – (DE) Püchersreuth, Storm Crusher Festival

