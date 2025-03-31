A Killer’s Confession: neuer Song „In Case Of Emergency“ veröffentlicht

A Killer’s Confession, die von Sänger Waylon Reavis angeführt werden, haben vergangenen Freitag einen neuen Song mit dem Titel In Case Of Emergency veröffentlicht. In diesem Stück ist auch Waylons ehemaliger Bandkollege von Mushroomhead, Jason „JMann„ Popson, zu hören. Die beiden haben zuletzt 2014 gemeinsam an dem Album The Righteous & The Butterfly von Mushroomhead gearbeitet, das den Klassiker Qwerty hervorgebracht hat.

Seht euch das Video zu In Case Of Emergency feat. Jason „JMann„ Popson hier an:

On „In Case of Emergency“, Waylon Reavis comments: „20 years ago, Jason „Jmann“ Popson gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I have forever been grateful. He hand chose me to be his successor, believed in me when no one else would. Last year, a mutual friend passed away, and my wife Julie suggested I’d give him a call to find out what happened. This was the best decision I had ever made to pick up that phone. We started talking and before we knew it we were sitting in my studio writing “in case of emergency”. The song came out very organically and lyrically spoke of how Jason and myself truly feel. I’m so excited for this release because this will be the first release Jason and I have done in ten years.“

Jason ‚JMann“ Popson fügt hinzu: „It was wonderful to create with Waylon again. Ten years later and we hadn’t skipped a beat, things clicked immediately, as if not a day had passed. I think we created something we both can be proud of. I hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it.“

A Killer’s Confession haben 2024 einen Vertrag mit MNRK unterschrieben, worüber sie ihr Album Victim 1 (2024) veröffentlichten.

