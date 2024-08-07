Die australischen Death Metal-Pioniere Abramelin präsentieren stolz ihren neuen Song Conflagration Of The Dreamers, der aus ihrem kommenden vierten Studioalbum Sins of the Father stammt. Studioalbum Sins Of The Father, das an ihr sehr erfolgreiches Album Never Enough Snuff aus dem Jahr 2020 anknüpft, ist ein brutaler Death Metal-Angriff auf die Sinne, der textlich die Grenzen des Horrors und der Verderbtheit weiter auslotet.

Seht euch das Video zu Conflagration Of The Dreamers hier an:

Sänger Simon Dower kommentiert: „Conflagration Of The Dreamers is the first track to be taken from our forthcoming album. We chose this track as not only does it totally shred, but it’s also a great indicator of what’s to come on the rest of our new dead set ripping compositions. A brutal Thrashy, Death Metal affair that combines the groove that Abramelin are known for, but also hints at our new sound and direction. Lyrically, Conflagration of the Dreamers is a follow up to Flesh Furnace (from our Deadspeak album, 2000), and brings us up to speed with this murderous pyro and his propensity for setting his sleeping victims on fire (thus the name of the track).“

Abramelin – Sins Of The Father

Label: Hammerheart Records

Release-Datum: 04. 10. 2024

Die Trackliste zu Sins Of The Father findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender (hier):

Pre-order: https://abramelin.lnk.to/sinsofthefather

Abramelin liefert mit Sins Of The Father einen brutalen Death Metal-Angriff auf die Sinne!

Abramelin online:

https://www.facebook.com/p/Abramelin-100048666557237/

https://www.instagram.com/abramelin.band