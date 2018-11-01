Die Recklinghauser Post-Hardcore-Truppe Alazka hat soeben das brandneue Musikvideo zu ihrem Song Hearts Of Gold veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt von ihrem Debütalbum Phoenix, das am 1. September 2017 veröffentlicht wurde.

Alazka: „Would you put your life on the line for what you believe in? They can take it all away from us but they can’t take our dreams – ‚We had the stars in our eyes and our hearts of gold. That’s how it’s told‘.“

Schaut euch Hearts Of Gold jetzt hier an:

Bestellt euch Phoenix hier: https://Alazka.lnk.to/Phoenix

