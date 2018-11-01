Suchen
Die Recklinghauser Post-Hardcore-Truppe Alazka hat soeben das brandneue Musikvideo zu ihrem Song Hearts Of Gold veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt von ihrem Debütalbum Phoenix, das am 1. September 2017 veröffentlicht wurde.

Alazka„Would you put your life on the line for what you believe in? They can take it all away from us but they can’t take our dreams – ‚We had the stars in our eyes and our hearts of gold. That’s how it’s told‘.“

Schaut euch Hearts Of Gold jetzt hier an:

Bestellt euch Phoenix hier: https://Alazka.lnk.to/Phoenix

Kommentare

