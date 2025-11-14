Alcatrazz: veröffentlichen ihr neues Album „Prior Convictions“ über BraveWords Records

Alcatrazz veröffentlichen mit Prior Convictions ihr neues Album. Die Platte enthält neu aufgenommene Versionen von neun Songs aus den 1980er Jahren, die alle mit dem neuen Sänger Giles Lavery eingespielt wurden. Darüber hinaus sind zwei brandneue Kompositionen der Band, Transylvanian Requiem und Stand And Wait Your Turn, enthalten.
Die Mitglieder von Alcatrazz äußerten sich begeistert zu ihrem neuen Album Prior Convictions: „We are excited to release our new „re-recordings“ (plus two new songs)… this release embodies how the band sounds in 2025 and sets up the next full length original studio album perfectly, which we are writing and recording as we speak“ – Giles Lavery, Leadsänger
„This lineup of the band is firing on all cylinders, we couldn’t be more excited with the release of Prior Convictions and the upcoming European Tour.“ – Jimmy Waldo, Keyboards
„Something old is something new and these new versions of some of the old Alcatrazz classics are killer and 100% Metal“ – Joe Stump, Leadgitarre
„My prior convictions have always remained true, step up and rock hard. Our new album Prior Convictions continues the Alcatrazz saga with a 21st century twist of classic songs and new music.“ – Gary Shea, Bass
Das brandneue Musikvideo zu Stand And Wait Your Turn ist hier verfügbar:
Das Album Prior Convictions kann hier gestreamt werden: https://smarturl.it/PriorConvictions
Prior Convictions – Tracklist:
- Transylvanian Requiem
- Stand And Wait Your Turn
- Jet To Jet
- Starr Carr Lane
- Hiroshima Mon Amour
- Island In the Sun
- Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live
- God Blessed Video
- Skyfire
- General Hospital
- Kree Nakoorie
Produziert von Giles Lavery und Jimmy Waldo
Abgemischt und gemastert von Andy Haller
Alle Songs wurden 2025 neu aufgenommen.
Im Vorfeld ihres 2026 erscheinenden Studioalbums, mit ausschließlich neuem Material, haben Alcatrazz am 13. November eine ausgedehnte Europatournee gestartet, die in Göteborg (Schweden) gestartet ist und am 07. Dezember in Dortmund endet.
Girlschool & Alcatrazz – Tour-Termine:
13/Nov Se – Gothenburg | Skeppet
14/Nov Se – Sala | Rockland (Alcatrazz only)
15/Nov SE – Rock At Sea Cruise
18/Nov Fi – Turku | Nirvana
19/Nov Fi – Helsinki | On The Rocks
20/Nov Fi – Tampere | Tavara-Asema
21/Nov FI – Nakkila | Verstas
22/Nov Fi – Kuovola | House Of Rock
25/Nov Be – Kortrijk | DVG *
26/Nov NL – Tilburg | Little Devil *
27/Nov DE – Kassel | Goldgrube *
28/Nov DE – Passau | Zauberberg *
29/Nov AT – Steyr | Kulturverein Röda *
30/Nov At – Vienna | Escape Metal Corner *
02/Dec CZ – Olomouc | Bounty Rock Cafe *
03/Dec DE – Leipzig | Hellraiser *
04/Dec DE – Nürnberg | Hirsch *
05/Dec DE – Selb | Rockclub Nordbayern *
06/Dec DE – Mörlenbach | Live Music Hall *
07/Dec DE – Dortmund | Musiktheater Piano *
* mit Bangalore Choir im Programm
Alcatrazz sind:
Giles Lavery – Gesang
Joe Stump – Gitarren
Jimmy Waldo – Keyboards
Gary Shea – Bass
Mark Benquechea – Schlagzeug
