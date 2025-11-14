Alcatrazz: veröffentlichen ihr neues Album „Prior Convictions“ über BraveWords Records

Alcatrazz veröffentlichen mit Prior Convictions ihr neues Album. Die Platte enthält neu aufgenommene Versionen von neun Songs aus den 1980er Jahren, die alle mit dem neuen Sänger Giles Lavery eingespielt wurden. Darüber hinaus sind zwei brandneue Kompositionen der Band, Transylvanian Requiem und Stand And Wait Your Turn, enthalten.

Die Mitglieder von Alcatrazz äußerten sich begeistert zu ihrem neuen Album Prior Convictions: „We are excited to release our new „re-recordings“ (plus two new songs)… this release embodies how the band sounds in 2025 and sets up the next full length original studio album perfectly, which we are writing and recording as we speak“ – Giles Lavery, Leadsänger

„This lineup of the band is firing on all cylinders, we couldn’t be more excited with the release of Prior Convictions and the upcoming European Tour.“ – Jimmy Waldo, Keyboards

„Something old is something new and these new versions of some of the old Alcatrazz classics are killer and 100% Metal“ – Joe Stump, Leadgitarre

„My prior convictions have always remained true, step up and rock hard. Our new album Prior Convictions continues the Alcatrazz saga with a 21st century twist of classic songs and new music.“ – Gary Shea, Bass

Das brandneue Musikvideo zu Stand And Wait Your Turn ist hier verfügbar:

Das Album Prior Convictions kann hier gestreamt werden: https://smarturl.it/PriorConvictions

Prior Convictions – Tracklist:

Transylvanian Requiem Stand And Wait Your Turn Jet To Jet Starr Carr Lane Hiroshima Mon Amour Island In the Sun Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live God Blessed Video Skyfire General Hospital Kree Nakoorie

Produziert von Giles Lavery und Jimmy Waldo

Abgemischt und gemastert von Andy Haller

Alle Songs wurden 2025 neu aufgenommen.

Im Vorfeld ihres 2026 erscheinenden Studioalbums, mit ausschließlich neuem Material, haben Alcatrazz am 13. November eine ausgedehnte Europatournee gestartet, die in Göteborg (Schweden) gestartet ist und am 07. Dezember in Dortmund endet.

Girlschool & Alcatrazz – Tour-Termine:

13/Nov Se – Gothenburg | Skeppet

14/Nov Se – Sala | Rockland (Alcatrazz only)

15/Nov SE – Rock At Sea Cruise

18/Nov Fi – Turku | Nirvana

19/Nov Fi – Helsinki | On The Rocks

20/Nov Fi – Tampere | Tavara-Asema

21/Nov FI – Nakkila | Verstas

22/Nov Fi – Kuovola | House Of Rock

25/Nov Be – Kortrijk | DVG *

26/Nov NL – Tilburg | Little Devil *

27/Nov DE – Kassel | Goldgrube *

28/Nov DE – Passau | Zauberberg *

29/Nov AT – Steyr | Kulturverein Röda *

30/Nov At – Vienna | Escape Metal Corner *

02/Dec CZ – Olomouc | Bounty Rock Cafe *

03/Dec DE – Leipzig | Hellraiser *

04/Dec DE – Nürnberg | Hirsch *

05/Dec DE – Selb | Rockclub Nordbayern *

06/Dec DE – Mörlenbach | Live Music Hall *

07/Dec DE – Dortmund | Musiktheater Piano *

* mit Bangalore Choir im Programm

Alcatrazz sind:

Giles Lavery – Gesang

Joe Stump – Gitarren

Jimmy Waldo – Keyboards

Gary Shea – Bass

Mark Benquechea – Schlagzeug

Alcatrazz online:

https://www.facebook.com/alcatrazzband/

https://www.instagram.com/alcatrazz_official/