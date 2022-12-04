All For Metal: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu neuer Single „Born In Valhalla“

Nach Unterzeichnung eines weltweiten Plattendeals mit AFM Records und ihrer ersten Single samt Video zum gleichnamigen Song All For Metal (mit mittlerweile mehr als 500.000 Views auf YouTube), haben die Metal Vikinger von All For Metal, die neue Band rund um Asenblut Frontmann Tetzel, ein Video zu ihrer brandneuen Single Born In Valhalla veröffentlicht!

„Wir freuen uns sehr, euch heute unsere zweite Single präsentieren zu dürfen, die noch epischer ist als die erste“, verspricht Tetzel. „Wer Heavy Metal liebt, kommt an Born In Valhalla nicht vorbei!

Wir haben noch einiges in der Pipeline, All For Metal fängt gerade erst an!“

Sänger Antonio fügt hinzu: „Wir wurden in Valhalla geboren, jetzt ist es an der Zeit, der Welt zu zeigen, dass wir aus einem bestimmten Grund hierher gekommen sind!“

Das Video zu Born In Valhalla seht ihr ab sofort hier:

Über die neue Band und ihren Sound fügt Tetzel hinzu: „All For Metal ist stilistisch komplett anders gelagert als das, was ich sonst mache – und gerade das macht es für mich so reizvoll. Die Songs sind enorm eingängig und es macht riesigen Spaß, sie zu spielen. Antonio und ich sind voll auf einer Wellenlänge. Mit Stolz und großer Freude sage ich: „Let‘s conquer the world with Metal, all For Metal and Metal for all.“

All For Metal online:

www.instagram.com/_allformetal_

www.facebook.com/allformetalofficial