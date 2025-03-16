Allegaeon: präsentieren das Video zu „The Swarm“ vom in Kürze erscheinenden Album „The Ossuary Lens“

Das Video zu The Swarm ist die neueste Single der technischen Death-Metal-Architekten Allegaeon. Der Track stammt von dem kommenden Album The Ossuary Lens, das am 4. April über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das Video zu The Swarm hier an:

Gitarrist Greg Burgess äußert sich zur heutigen Single The Swarm: „This is a piece written by (guitarist) Michael Stancel. The frantic intro riff was actually written on tour in the UK on a boat in Bristol. I remember filming him playing it so we wouldn’t forget how to play it. The show was sold out and ruled, and then all of our gear got rained on because they had us load out so they could have a disco after the show. Shame!“

Michael Stancel erinnert sich: „If I could have set that venue adrift I would have, at least we got a song out of it.“

The Ossuary Lens ist das siebte Studioalbum von Allegaeon, jedoch das erste, das die Rückkehr des ursprünglichen Sängers Ezra Haynes seit seinem Ausscheiden im Jahr 2015 nach dem Album Elements Of The Infinite markiert. Einen Sänger zu ersetzen, ist keine leichte Aufgabe, daher ist es ein Grund zum Feiern, dass Haynes wieder zurück ist. Der klarere Gesangsstil auf den letzten drei Alben war ein faszinierender künstlerischer Schritt, der Allegaeon erfrischt hat, aber es ist unbestreitbar aufregend, Haynes‘ krächzende Stimme auf diesem brutal und technisch beeindruckenden Werk wieder zu hören.

Obwohl The Ossuary Lens kein Konzeptalbum im traditionellen Sinne ist, repräsentiert es verschiedene Perspektiven auf den Tod. Haynes erklärt: „Each song is a different topic, however there’s always a different perspective of death tied in. Since the entire album revolves around this overarching theme of death, and the different viewpoints associated with it, we found ourselves very attached to the word ‚Ossuary,‘ and since the album takes a look at death through different points of view, we found The Ossuary Lens to be very fitting for the album title.“

Mehr Infos zu Allegaeon (inklusive der Tourdaten für 2025) und Ihrem in Kürze erscheinenden Album The Ossuary Lens findet ihr hier:

Allegaeon online:

https://www.facebook.com/Allegaeon

https://www.instagram.com/allegaeonofficial