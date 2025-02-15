Allegaeon: veröffentlichen Full-Length-Album „The Ossuary Lens“ am 04.04. bei Metal Blade Records

Für Allegaeon ist Stillstand keine Option. Die in Fort Collins, Colorado, ansässige Gruppe hat es sich nie erlaubt, zu stagnieren, sondern zieht es vor, von Chaos, Veränderung und Evolution zu leben. Ihr neuestes Werk, The Ossuary Lens, ist ihr siebtes Album insgesamt, aber es ist das erste mit dem ursprünglichen Sänger Ezra Haynes, der sie 2015 nach dem Album Elements Of The Infinite verließ. Einen Sänger zu ersetzen ist keine leichte Aufgabe, daher ist die Tatsache, dass Haynes in der Lage war, wieder einzusteigen, ein Grund zum Feiern.

Der sauberere Gesangsansatz auf den letzten drei Alben war ein faszinierendes künstlerisches Manöver, das Allegaeon erfrischte, aber es ist unbestreitbar aufregend, Haynes‚ kantigen Kehlkopf auf diesem unbestreitbar brutalen und technisch brillanten Werk wieder zu hören. Die wissenschaftlich fundierten Texte sind ebenso anspruchsvoll wie die progressive Musik, was zu einer Reihe von Songs führt, die einfach umhauen. Es ist ein Sound, den Haynes selbst als „Melotech“ (melodischer, technischer Death Metal) bezeichnet.

„I think in the beginning we were a little more stripped down“, fügt Gitarrist Greg Burgess hinzu, „very guitar-forward, focused melodeath. Over time, I think more technical, symphonic, and progressive elements creeped in. Finally, where we are today is all of that combined, added with more ambient elements.“

The Ossuary Lens wurde mit dem Produzenten Dave Otero im Flatline Audio Studio in Denver aufgenommen. Es ist das sechste Album, das mit Otero entstand. „He’s our guy and we couldn’t imagine working with anyone else at the moment“, sagt Haynes. „We have worked with Dave Otero at Flatline Audio since the beginning of our career“, ergänzt Burgess. „So seventeen years now. Dave always provides a comfortable working environment, amazing ideas, and a career-spanning understanding of what has made Allegaeon, Allegaeon.“

Der Beweis dafür ist der Sound auf The Ossuary Lens, der den Hörer erschlägt, obwohl die Wildheit durch die offenkundigen Melodien ausgeglichen wird. Es ist das triumphalste und kohärenteste Werk, das die Band je abgeliefert hat.

Textlich ist das neue Album zwar kein Konzeptalbum im traditionellen Sinne, aber es gibt ein übergreifendes Thema – The Ossuary Lens ist eine Darstellung verschiedener Sichtweisen des Todes. „Each song essentially is a different topic, however there is always a different perspective of death tied to each subject“, sagt Haynes. „Since the entire album revolves around this overarching theme of death, and the different viewpoints associated with it, we found ourselves very attached to the word ‚Ossuary,‘ and since the album takes look at death through different points of view, we found The Ossuary Lens to be very fitting for the album title.“

Über Driftwood (die erste Single des Albums) sagt Burgess: „This song holds a special place in Allegaeon history, honestly. This piece was written for Apoptosis by our then-brand new bassist Booboo. In its original form, it was so tech death, I don’t think we knew how to incorporate it into the Allegaeon sound when he submitted it. Fast forward six years and, as we were kicking around ideas for this album, I remembered the piece, and asked Booboo if he wouldn’t mind if I took a crack at possibly rearranging its format a little smoother into the Allegaeon sound. I just wanted there to be a little bit more repetition of some parts. The song turned out amazing. Always goes to show – never throw out anything as you never know when it’ll come back.“

Seht euch Allegaeons Video zu Driftwood hier an:

The Ossuary Lens wird auf CD (Jewel Case mit 16-seitigem Booklet) und in digitalen Formaten sowie als LP in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– Ossuary Marbled (US)

– Wine And Lust (US)

– 180g Black (EU)

– Red Obsidian Marbled (EU)

– Ossuary Crystal (EU – Ltd. 200)

The Ossuary Lens hier vorbestellen: metalblade.com/allegaeon

The Ossuary Lens – Trackliste:

1. Refraction

2. Chaos Theory

3. Driftwood

4. Dies Irae

5. The Swarm

6. Carried by Delusion

7. Dark Matter Dynamics (Feat. Adrian Bellue)

8. Imperial

9. Wake Circling Above

10. Scythe

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Allegaeon werden sich Warbringer im nächsten Monat auf einer nordamerikanischen Co-Headlinertour anschließen. The Vortex Of Violence Tour wird am 18. März in San Diego, Kalifornien beginnen und am 12. April in Los Angeles, Kalifornien enden. Unterstützt werden sie dabei von Skeletal Remains und Summoning The Lich.

Allegaeon – The Vortex Of Violence Tour

w/Warbringer, Skeletal Remains, Summoning The Lich

3/18/2025 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

3/19/2025 Last Exit Live – Phoenix, AZ

3/20/2025 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

3/21/2025 89th Street Collective – Oklahoma City, OK

3/22/2025 Haltom Theater – Haltom City, TX

3/23/2025 Come And Take it Live – Austin, TX

3/24/2025 House Of Rock – Corpus Christi, TX

3/26/2025 Conduit – Orlando, FL

3/27/2025 Hooligan’s – Jacksonville, NC

3/28/2025 Broken Goblet – Bensalem, PA

3/29/2025 Woodshop – Brooklyn, NY

3/30/2025 Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

3/31/2025 The Garrison – Toronto, ON

4/01/2025 The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

4/02/2025 Reggies – Chicago, IL

4/03/2025 The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

4/04/2025 Bourbon Theater – Lincoln, NE

4/05/2025 HQ – Denver, CO

4/06/2025 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

4/08/2025 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

4/09/2025 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

4/10/2025 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

4/11/2025 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

4/12/2025 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

Allegaeon sind:

Ezra Haynes – Gesang

Greg Burgess – Leadgitarre

Michael Stancel – Leadgitarre

Jeff Saltzman – Schlagzeug

Brandon Michael – Bass

Allegaeon online:

https://www.facebook.com/Allegaeon

https://www.instagram.com/allegaeonofficial