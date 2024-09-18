Allt: präsentieren nächste Single „Echoes“ aus dem kommenden Debütalbum „From The New World“

Es wird nicht mehr lange dauern, bis die Progressive-Metalcore-Alchemisten Allt ihr Debütalbum From The New World veröffentlichen. Um die Wartezeit zu überbrücken, enthüllt die Band ein letztes musikalisches Juwel, bevor die Welt ihren allerersten Longplayer zu hören bekommt: Mit Echoes enthüllen Allt ein Ass, das sie die ganze Zeit im Ärmel hatten. Echoes ist wohl einer der fesselndsten Tracks des kommenden Albums und der perfekte Cliffhanger für alle, die sich darauf freuen, in die musikalische Dystopie von From The New World einzutauchen.

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Echoes hier an:

Hört euch die neue Single hier an:

https://alltband.lnk.to/Echoes-SingleNe

Die Band spricht über die neue Single und das kommende Album: „We believe that music should be authentic, not heavy just for the sake of being heavy. With Echoes, we explore a softer side of our sound, demonstrating that we are never afraid to try new things. Echoes reflects the struggle of letting go of something or someone and the difficulty of accepting the permanence of certain situations. As the release date of From The New World rapidly approaches, sharing Echoes with the world marks a significant milestone for us.“

Ihr Debütalbum From The New World wird am 4. Oktober erscheinen und kann bereits vorbestellt werden. Das 10-Track-Album ist ein klangliches Zeugnis einer postnuklearen Welt, das sowohl das Chaos als auch die Stille erforscht, die darauf folgt.

From The New World jetzt hier vorbestellen!

Mehr Infos zu Allt und ihrem in Kürze erscheinenden Debütalbum From The New World findet ihr hier:

Allt sind:

Robin Malmgren – Gesang

Olle Nordström – Gitarre

Adam Björk – Schlagzeug

Viktor Florman – Gitarre

Samuel Mills – Bass

