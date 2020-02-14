Almanac: veröffentlichen dritten Trailer und sprechen über die musikalische Entwicklung sowie die Vocals auf dem Album

Victor Smolski’s Almanac werden das dritte Studioalbum „Rush Of Death“ am 06.03.2020 via Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen. Heute veröffentlicht die Band den dritten Albumtrailer, worin Victor über die musikalische Entwicklung sowie die unterschiedlichen Vocals auf dem Album spricht.
Seht den dritten Trailer hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xD6OEbHzPo
Vorige Woche erschien die zweite Single namens ‚Bought And Sold‘ zusammen mit einem Lyric Video, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJCGklYI5dI
Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Almanac-BoughtAndSold
Victor kommentiert:
„“Rush Of Death“ ist nicht nur das härteste Almanac -Album, es ist auch das Best Of meines musikalischen Stils: Harte Gitarrenriffs, bombastisches Orchester und vielseitige Melodien mit anspruchsvollen Soli. Für alle, die an Suite Lingua Mortis, die ich für das „Speak Of The Dead“ Album von Rage komponiert habe, Gefallen haben gibt es auf dem neuen Almanac Album die orchestral unterlegte Fortsetzung mit Suite Teil 2. Der kraftvolle Song „Bought And Sold“ ist einer von fünf, die von der Geschichte der Gladiatoren handeln!
It’s the thirst for blood that leads the audience to the arena. It’s the craving for sensation that paves the way for the bloodstained show. Whoever may win this fight – the theater of pain and its actors are real. The blood is real, the torture is real, death is real. Take your wooden seat and let the secutor draw the sword. You may say it’s an heroic fight or you might think it’s a game played by the rich men for the sake of killing. Let the show begin.
When death becomes a feast the human essence shows its real face. When human beings become puppets the audience is pleased. The fight is over and you’re back in your cell waiting for your next opportunity to live or die in the sand. What’s on your mind when the only way out is the fight when blood flows into your muscles for the purpose of being a death machine and finally being killed.”
Vor Kurzem veröffentlichte die Band auch ein Live Video zu ‚Hands Are Tied‘ von der Live DVD, die als Bonus beim kommenden Album dabei sein wird.
Seht euch das Live-Video hier an: https://youtu.be/XYanGKGiPsI
Seht euch auch das Lyric-Video zu der vor Kurzem veröffentlichten ersten digitalen Single ‚Predator‘ an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8y_o4ufXUY
Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:
01. Predator
02. Rush Of Death
03. Let The Show Begin
04. Soiled Existence
05. Bought And Sold
06. The Human Essence
07. Satisfied
08. Blink Of An Eye
09. Can’t Hold Me Back
10. Like A Machine
Bonus-DVD
LIVE IN KOREA AT JEONJU ULTIMATE MUSIC FESTIVAL, August 3rd, 2019, Jeonju Stadium
01. Morituri Te Salutant
02. Prelude Of The Souls
03. Innocent
04. Hands Are Tied
05. Children Of The Sacred Path
06. Down
07. Empty Hollow
08. Hail To The King
09. Soundchaser
10. Self-Blinded Eyes
LIVE IN BELARUS/MINSK, March 16th, 2019, Club Republic
11. Innocent
12. Self-Blinded Eyes
13. Hands Are Tied
LIVE IN KOREA AT JUMF, August 4th, 2018, Jeonju Stadium
14. No More Shadows
LIVE IN RUSSIA/MOSCOW AT BIG GUN FESTIVAL, July 28th, 2019
15. Soundchaser
Bestellt Euch das Album hier vor: https://nblast.de/AlmanacRushOfDeath
Um „Rush Of Death“ den Fans auch in seiner Live Version ausgiebig vorzuführen, bleiben Almanac nicht untätig. Im Frühjahr 2020 begleitet die Band die finnischen Horror Metaller von Lordi auf Europa Tournee.
Headliner Shows
15.02. D Dusseldorf – Pitcher
29.02. D Bocholt – Alte Molkerei
»KillecTour 2020«
w/ Lordi
05.03. F Epinal – Souris Verte
06.03. F Paris – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
07.03. NL Sneek – Bolwerk
10.03. D Muenchen – Backstage
12.03. D Hamburg – Markthalle
13.03. D Berlin – Kesselhaus
14.03. D Leipzig – Hellraiser
15.03. D Stuttgart – LKA
18.03. D Aschaffenburg – Colos Saal
19.03. D Nuernberg – Hirsch
20.03. D Memmingen – Kaminwerk
21.03. D Regensburg – Eventhalle Airport
22.03. CZ Prague – Roxy
25.03 D Koeln – Essigfabrik
26.03. CH Pratteln – Z7
27.03. D Heidelberg – Hallo 02
28.03. CH Schaffhausen – Kammgarn
29.03. NL Amstelveen – P 60