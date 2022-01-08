Amaranthe: veröffentlichen ihre Single „Pvp“ als Dance Remix

Sieben Tage nach Beginn des neuen Jahres ist die Party noch nicht vorbei: Gestern veröffentlichten die schwedischen Metal-Helden Amaranthe einen Remix ihrer neuen Single Pvp – ein eingängiges, energiegeladenes Stück, das die Tanzflächen auf der ganzen Welt zum Beben bringt – so zumindest das Label.

Hört euch diese frische Hymne für die Club-Saison 2022 hier an:

https://amaranthe.bfan.link/pvp-remix

Olof Mörck kommentiert: „Let’s start this year with bang! If you’re still horizontal from the holiday’s indulgences, here’s what we ordinate to get you picked up in style: a danceable yet crushing remix of PvP, that works as well with your gaming session as it does in the club! Remixed by Elias Holmlid, who has previously lent his talents to Amaranthine and Crystalline, this interpretation will hit harder than any new year fireworks!“