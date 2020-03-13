Anathema: Tour verschoben wegen Coronavirus

Hier das Statement von Northern Music Co, Anathema management:

„Dear all,

Anathema and their management have tried everything to keep the current We’re Here Because We’re Here tour on the road but have just faced four cancellations due to government rulings over the COVID-19 virus, which leaves them no choice but to head home after yesterday’s show in Lisbon, Portugal. We are waiting to see the outcome of Prognosis Festival and our German dates.

We are currently looking at rescheduling the cancelled shows to September where there is availability and we’ll keep everyone closely informed of any news. Current tickets will be honoured for the new dates.