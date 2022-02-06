Arch Enemy: stellen Video zur neuen Single „Handshake With Hell“ vor

Am 29. Juli werden die Extrem-Metal-Meister Arch Enemy ihr 11. Studioalbum Deceivers über Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das Album bietet die neue Single Handshake With Hell, die ab sofort weltweit gestreamt werden kann.

Die Videopremiere zu Handshake With Hell unter der Regie von Patric Ullaeus fand am Freitag statt:

Michael Amott (Gitarre) kommentiert: „Our new single/video Handshake With Hell‘started off with some riffs and melodies that I thought might be suitable for each other, and when I showed the parts I had to Daniel (Erlandsson, drums), he also felt it had potential. We worked on a demo of it, developing it much further together, and once we had reached a point where we felt it was ready, we sent the instrumental version to Alissa over in Canada. She came back with this really cool approach to the vocals and lyrics that elevated the song even further. To me, it’s a stand-out track on the new Deceivers album, really showcasing what we are capable of as songwriters and performers in 2022 – it’s definitely one of the new songs I’m dying to play live on tour!“



Alissa White-Gluz fügt hinzu: „When Michael and Daniel showed me the instrumental they had cooked up, I got a ton of vocal ideas to complete the song. Handshake With Hell has a classic heavy metal feel, and it felt like the right time to unleash some classic heavy metal vocals to match. I think the result is really interesting and catchy!“

Mehr zu Deceivers: