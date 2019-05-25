Heart Of a Coward: sprechen über die lokale Musikszene in Milton Keynes

Das britische Metal Quintett HEART OF A COWARD verrät im neusten Trailer spannendes über die lokale Musikszene in Milton Keynes. Ihr kommendes viertes Studioalbum »The Disconnect« erscheint am 7 Juni, 2019 via Arising Empire!

HEART OF A COWARD über die lokale Musikszene: https://youtu.be/v71kiUGJGAw

Falls ihr die letzten Trailer verpasst haben solltet!

Trailer #2 – über Albumtitel und Sound von »The Disconnect«: https://youtu.be/0joPmi3SOrA

Trailer #1 – über die Enstehung von »The Disconnect«: https://youtu.be/DLHBMfMuYi8

Ende März veröffentlichte die Band ihre erste Single vom kommenden Album »The Disconnect«. ‚Drown In Ruin‘ist ab sofort auf allen Streamingplattformen erhältlich.

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zur brandneuen Single ‚Drown In Ruin‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/oSf5Jfv1E5E

Bestellt euch das neue Album »The Disconnect« hier vor: https://HEARTOFACOWARD.lnk.to/TheDisconnect

HEART OF A COWARD spielen am 16. Juni auf dem Download Festival UK (Tickets/Info HIER) und sind im Juni mit ihrer eigenen Headline-Tour durch die UK unterwegs und werden von ihren Label Kollegen ANY GIVEN DAY und LOCK & KEY unterstützt. Der Pre-Sale der Tickets läuft bereits!

4. Juni 2019 Manchester, Rebellion

5. Juni 2019 Glasgow, Classic Grand

6. Juni 2019 Norwich, Waterfront

7. Juni 2019 London, The Underworld

8. Juni 2019 Brighton, The Haunt

16. Juni 2019 Donington, Download Festival

Tracklist:

01. Drown In Ruin

02. Ritual

03. Collapse

04. Culture Of Lies

05. In The Wake

06. Senseless

07. Return To Dust

08. Suffocate

09. Parasite

10. Isolation

»The Disconnect« ist HEART OF A COWARDs viertes Studioalbum und das Debüt des neuen Frontmann Kaan Tasan.

Einmal mehr wurden Justin Hill (Recording) und Will Putney (Mixing und Mastering) für das neue Album verpflichtet um nichts dem Zufall zu überlassen. Der Schreibprozess für »The Disconnect« war lang und ging Schrittweise voran beginnend im Jahr 2017.

Das Album startete mit groben Instrumentalen Ideen, erinnert sich Gitarrist Steve Haycock, „The Disconnect was not an easy process to begin with after such an extended hiatus, but once the wheels started rolling it was business as usual. Kaan was really involved with the writing process throughout which gave us a new element to focus on when writing”.

Kaan Tasan, seit 2017 in der Band bestätigt, „It was one of the most challenging and rewarding writing processes I’ve ever been involved with. Some tracks just clicked and fell into place, whilst other tracks really pushed us all creatively. It was important for us to get the best out of each other – we really did all go in on this together”.

Discussing the more conceptual aspects of the record, Schlagzeuger Chris Mansbridge kommentiert, „The Disconnect refers to the feeling of a complete lack of control over your surroundings and the powers that control your life. It’s the feeling of hopelessness, anger and an inability to relate to the world you live in. Its a record we are all extremely proud of and this marks the next chapter of Heart of a Coward.”

Seit ihrer Gründung in 2009 haben es HEART OF A COWARD weit gebracht – mit höchstem Lob der Fans und Presse zugleich und ihren unzählig getourten Kilometer im Gepäck. 2009 in Milton Keynes gegründet veröffentlichten HEART OF A COWARD bis zum jetzigen Tage drei Alben. »Hope And Hindrance« (2012), »Severance« (2013) and »Deliverance« (2015). Definiert durch ihre schiere Power und Härte werden HEART OF A COWARD für ihre rasanten live Shows und mächtigen Auftritte treu in der britischen Metal Szene gefeiert. Ihr Fokus lag schon immer auf dem Produzieren von schmetternder und doch Anspruchsvoller Musik. Die Kombination aus voller Wucht und Feingefühl, geschmückt mit noch feineren emotionalen Momenten, wie persönlichen Geschichten. Mit ihrem 2018 neu dazu gestoßenen Frontmann Kaan Tasan läutet HEART OF A COWARD ein neues Zeitalter der unzähligen neuen Möglichkeiten ein, die nun mit neuem kreativen Blut für sie bereit stehen.

Ihr habt die letzte Single noch nicht gehört/gesehen?

Schaut euch ‚Collapse‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/Ni5NUrssC5E

HEART OF A COWARD sind:

Kaan Tasan | Gesang

Carl Ayers | Gitarre

Steve Haycock | Gitarre

Vishal Khetia | Bass

Christopher Mansbridge | Schlagzeug

—

Mehr Info:

www.facebook.com/heartofacowardofficial

www.twitter.com/hoac_official

www.instagram.com/heartofacowardofficial

www.heartofacoward.bigcartel.com/

Kommentare

