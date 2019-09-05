As I Lay Dying: sprechen im vierten Albumtrailer über ‚Redefined‘

Das San Diego’er Metal-Quintett As I Lay Dying wird sein siebtes Album, das den Titel Shaped By Fire trägt und gleichzeitig das Debüt für Nuclear Blast darstellt, am 20. September von der Leine lassen.
Heute hat die Band den vierten Trailer dazu veröffentlicht, in dem sie über den Song Redefined und die Bedeutung des dazugehörigen Musikvideos spricht: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeQHgvCZGrE
Gitarrist Nick Hipa dazu: „The message of hope is something the we’ve been really happy to share through a positive charity like HeartSupport which exists solely to connect with young people who are dealing with a lot of things. The song ‚Redefined‘ deals with taking those worst moment of your life, in your history and redefining what they meant to you and that’s hopefully this is what the video conveys, what our work with HeartSupport conveys and what our activity and existence as As I Lay Dying achieves.“
As I Lay Dying werden sich Ende der Woche – natürlich mit den Songs des kommenden Albums im Gepäck – auf Tour begeben. Dabei werden in Europa Chelsea Grin, Unearth und Fit For A King als Supports fungieren. Tickets sind unter http://asilaydying.com/tour erhätlich.
As I Lay Dying
»Shaped By Fire Tour« – Latin America 2019
07.09. BR São Paulo – Tropical Butantã TICKETS
08.09. BR Rio de Janeiro – Circo Voador TICKETS
10.09. RA Buenos Aires – El Teatrito TICKETS
12.09. RCH Santiago – Blondie TICKETS
14.09. MEX Mexico City – El Plaza Condesa TICKETS
15.09. CO Bogotá – Auditorio Lumiere TICKETS
»Shaped By Fire Tour« – Europe 2019
w/ Chelsea Grin, Unearth und Fit For A King
24.09. RUS St. Petersburg – Cosmonavt* TICKETS
25.09. RUS Moscow – Glavclub* TICKETS
27.09. D Leipzig – Haus Auensee TICKETS
28.09. D Hamburg – Sporthalle TICKETS
30.09. N Oslo – Rockefeller TICKETS
01.10. S Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben TICKETS
02.10. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio TICKETS
03.10. D Berlin – Columbiahalle TICKETS
04.10. CZ Prague – Forum Karlín TICKETS
05.10. D Munich – Zenith TICKETS
06.10. A Vienna – Gasometer TICKETS
07.10. H Budapest – Barba Negra TICKETS
09.10. I Milan – Magazzini Generali TICKETS
10.10. CH Zurich – Volkshaus TICKETS
11.10. F Grenoble – La Belle Electrique TICKETS
12.10. E Barcelona – Sala Apolo TICKETS
13.10. E Madrid – La Riviera TICKETS
15.10. F Paris – Bataclan TICKETS
16.10. B Brussels – Ancienne Belgique TICKETS
17.10. NL Tilburg – 013 TICKETS
18.10. D Saarbrücken – E-Werk TICKETS
19.10. D Cologne – Palladium TICKETS
*AILD only
Shaped By Fire Tour – North America 2019
w/ AFTER THE BURIAL, EMMURE
15.11. USA Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues TICKETS
16.11. USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren TICKETS
18.11. USA Dallas, TX – House of Blues TICKETS
19.11. USA Houston, TX – House of Blues TICKETS
21.11. USA New Orleans, LA – House of Blues TICKETS
22.11. USA Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre TICKETS
23.11. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore TICKETS
24.11. USA Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall TICKETS
25.11. USA Boston, MA – House of Blues TICKETS
26.11. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts TICKETS
27.11. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre TICKETS
29.11. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore TICKETS
30.11. USA Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom TICKETS
01.12. USA Reading, PA – Reverb TICKETS
02.12. USA Cleveland, OH – House of Blues TICKETS
03.12. USA Chicago, IL – House of Blues TICKETS
04.12. USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater TICKETS
06.12. USA Denver, CO – Summit TICKETS
07.12. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex TICKETS
09.12. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazón TICKETS
10.12. USA Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom TICKETS
11.12. USA Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades TICKETS
12.12. USA Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater TICKETS
13.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *SOLD OUT*
14.12. USA San Diego, CA – SOMA TICKETS
15.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater TICKETS
Shaped By Fire wurde von der Band produziert und von Joseph McQueen im Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA gemischt; das Mastering wurde von Ted Jensen im Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN übernommen. Die einzige Ausnahme bildet der Track ‚My Own Grave‘, der von AS I LAY DYING produziert, von Drew Fulk co-produziert und von Adam “Nolly” Getgood gemischt wurde. Das Artwork wurde von Corey Meyers geschaffen.
Shaped By Fire ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich:
• CD Digipak
◦ Black Vinyl
◦ Clear Vinyl
◦ Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000) (USA)
◦ Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500) (USA)
◦ Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)
◦ Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)
• T-shirt Bundle (inkl CD digipak & T-Shirt: S-XXL) (USA)
Das Album sowie begleitendes Merchandise kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: http://nblast.de/AILDShapedByFire
Pre-saved das Album hier auf Spotify, Apple Music und Deezer: http://nblast.de/AsILayDyingPreSave
Shaped By Fire – Tracklist:
1. Burn To Emerge
2. Blinded
3. Shaped By Fire
4. Undertow
5. Torn Between
6. Gatekeeper
7. The Wreckage
8. My Own Grave
9. Take What’s Left
10. Redefined
11. Only After We’ve Fallen
12 . The Toll It Takes