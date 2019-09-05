As I Lay Dying: sprechen im vierten Albumtrailer über ‚Redefined‘

Das San Diego’er Metal-Quintett As I Lay Dying wird sein siebtes Album, das den Titel Shaped By Fire trägt und gleichzeitig das Debüt für Nuclear Blast darstellt, am 20. September von der Leine lassen.

Heute hat die Band den vierten Trailer dazu veröffentlicht, in dem sie über den Song Redefined und die Bedeutung des dazugehörigen Musikvideos spricht: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeQHgvCZGrE

Gitarrist Nick Hipa dazu: „The message of hope is something the we’ve been really happy to share through a positive charity like HeartSupport which exists solely to connect with young people who are dealing with a lot of things. The song ‚Redefined‘ deals with taking those worst moment of your life, in your history and redefining what they meant to you and that’s hopefully this is what the video conveys, what our work with HeartSupport conveys and what our activity and existence as As I Lay Dying achieves.“

As I Lay Dying werden sich Ende der Woche – natürlich mit den Songs des kommenden Albums im Gepäck – auf Tour begeben. Dabei werden in Europa Chelsea Grin, Unearth und Fit For A King als Supports fungieren. Tickets sind unter http://asilaydying.com/tour erhätlich.

As I Lay Dying

»Shaped By Fire Tour« – Latin America 2019

07.09. BR São Paulo – Tropical Butantã TICKETS

08.09. BR Rio de Janeiro – Circo Voador TICKETS

10.09. RA Buenos Aires – El Teatrito TICKETS

12.09. RCH Santiago – Blondie TICKETS

14.09. MEX Mexico City – El Plaza Condesa TICKETS

15.09. CO Bogotá – Auditorio Lumiere TICKETS

»Shaped By Fire Tour« – Europe 2019

w/ Chelsea Grin, Unearth und Fit For A King

24.09. RUS St. Petersburg – Cosmonavt* TICKETS

25.09. RUS Moscow – Glavclub* TICKETS

27.09. D Leipzig – Haus Auensee TICKETS

28.09. D Hamburg – Sporthalle TICKETS

30.09. N Oslo – Rockefeller TICKETS

01.10. S Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben TICKETS

02.10. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio TICKETS

03.10. D Berlin – Columbiahalle TICKETS

04.10. CZ Prague – Forum Karlín TICKETS

05.10. D Munich – Zenith TICKETS

06.10. A Vienna – Gasometer TICKETS

07.10. H Budapest – Barba Negra TICKETS

09.10. I Milan – Magazzini Generali TICKETS

10.10. CH Zurich – Volkshaus TICKETS

11.10. F Grenoble – La Belle Electrique TICKETS

12.10. E Barcelona – Sala Apolo TICKETS

13.10. E Madrid – La Riviera TICKETS

15.10. F Paris – Bataclan TICKETS

16.10. B Brussels – Ancienne Belgique TICKETS

17.10. NL Tilburg – 013 TICKETS

18.10. D Saarbrücken – E-Werk TICKETS

19.10. D Cologne – Palladium TICKETS

*AILD only

Shaped By Fire Tour – North America 2019

w/ AFTER THE BURIAL, EMMURE

15.11. USA Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues TICKETS

16.11. USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren TICKETS

18.11. USA Dallas, TX – House of Blues TICKETS

19.11. USA Houston, TX – House of Blues TICKETS

21.11. USA New Orleans, LA – House of Blues TICKETS

22.11. USA Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre TICKETS

23.11. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore TICKETS

24.11. USA Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall TICKETS

25.11. USA Boston, MA – House of Blues TICKETS

26.11. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts TICKETS

27.11. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre TICKETS

29.11. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore TICKETS

30.11. USA Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom TICKETS

01.12. USA Reading, PA – Reverb TICKETS

02.12. USA Cleveland, OH – House of Blues TICKETS

03.12. USA Chicago, IL – House of Blues TICKETS

04.12. USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater TICKETS

06.12. USA Denver, CO – Summit TICKETS

07.12. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex TICKETS

09.12. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazón TICKETS

10.12. USA Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom TICKETS

11.12. USA Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades TICKETS

12.12. USA Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater TICKETS

13.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *SOLD OUT*

14.12. USA San Diego, CA – SOMA TICKETS

15.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater TICKETS

Shaped By Fire wurde von der Band produziert und von Joseph McQueen im Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA gemischt; das Mastering wurde von Ted Jensen im Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN übernommen. Die einzige Ausnahme bildet der Track ‚My Own Grave‘, der von AS I LAY DYING produziert, von Drew Fulk co-produziert und von Adam “Nolly” Getgood gemischt wurde. Das Artwork wurde von Corey Meyers geschaffen.

Shaped By Fire ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich:

• CD Digipak

◦ Black Vinyl

◦ Clear Vinyl

◦ Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000) (USA)

◦ Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500) (USA)

◦ Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)

◦ Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)

• T-shirt Bundle (inkl CD digipak & T-Shirt: S-XXL) (USA)

Das Album sowie begleitendes Merchandise kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: http://nblast.de/AILDShapedByFire

Pre-saved das Album hier auf Spotify, Apple Music und Deezer: http://nblast.de/AsILayDyingPreSave

Shaped By Fire – Tracklist:

1. Burn To Emerge

2. Blinded

3. Shaped By Fire

4. Undertow

5. Torn Between

6. Gatekeeper

7. The Wreckage

8. My Own Grave

9. Take What’s Left

10. Redefined

11. Only After We’ve Fallen

12 . The Toll It Takes

