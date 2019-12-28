Assassin: enthüllen Albumdetails

Die Thrash-Legenden Assassins melden sich am 7. Februar 2020 mit einem neuen Album zurück!

Bestia Immundis wurde von Marc Görtz im Nemesis Studio gemischt und von Olman V. Wiebe (a.k.a. Olman Viper) im Hertzwerk Studio gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Frontcovers ist Dirk Freder verantwortlich.

Freut euch auf ein aggressives und eindringliches, aber auch abwechslungsreiches Album, das mit einer breiten Mischung aus Speed und Thrash Metal sowie Hardcore und Punk besticht.

Das neue Assassin Album Bestia Immundis wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP sowie als Download & Stream erhältlich und demnächst auch vorbestellbar sein.

Assassin – Bestia Immundis

CD Digipak

1. The Swamp Thing

2. Hoch Much Can I Take?

3. No More Lies

4. Not Like You!

5. The Wall

6. Hell’s Work Done

7. The Killing Light

8. Shark Attack

9. War Song

10. Chemtrails (Part 1)

11. Chemtrails (Part 2)

Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side 1

1. The Swamp Thing

2. How Much Can I Take?

3. No More Lies

4. Not Like You!

5. The Wall

Side 2

1. Hell’s Work Is Done!

2. The Killing Light

3. Shark Attack

4. War Song

5. Chemtrails (Part 1)

6. Chemtrails (Part 2)

07/02/2020 • Thrash Metal

CD Digipak • Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP • Digital