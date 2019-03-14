Atrocity: kündigen „Spell Of Blood / Blue Blood“ 7″ Single an

Atrocity: kündigen „Spell Of Blood / Blue Blood“ 7″ Single an

Rechtzeitig zum Start ihrer EU/UK Tour veröffentlichen Atrocity eine spezielle 7″ Vinyl Single mit einer brandneuen Version des Klassikers Blue Blood und dem Smasher Spell Of Blood vom aktuellen Album Okkult II!

Als Hommage an die Original-Veröffentlichung von Blue Blood in 1989 wird die 7″ Single ebenfalls auf schwarzem, grünem und blauem Vinyl erhältlich sein. Die Version auf blauem Vinyl ist exklusiv und ausschließlich im Onlineshop von Nuclear Blast erhältlich. Hier kann man die 7″ Single bereits vorbestellen.

Atrocitys Spell Of Blood/Blue Blood 7″ Vinyl Single wird am 26.04.2019 bei Massacre Records erscheinen. Am gleichen Tag beginnt die Morbidfest EU/UK Tour mit I Am Morbid, Atrocity, Vital Remains, Sadist und Gästen. Alle bisher bestätigten Termine sind weiter unten verfügbar.

Atrocity – Spell Of Blood / Blue Blood (7″ Vinyl Single)

out on April 26, 2019 via Massacre Records

1. Spell Of Blood

2. Blue Blood (2019 Version)

Atrocity live:

26.04.2019 DE Cottbus – GladHouse*

27.04.2019 DE Hamburg – Kulturpalast*

28.04.2019 DK Aalborg – Studenterhuset*

30.04.2019 UK Manchester – Rebellion*

01.05.2019 UK Coventry – The Empire*

02.05.2019 UK London – The Underworld Camden*

03.05.2019 NL Apeldoorn – Gigant*

04.05.2019 NL Eindhoven – Effenaar*

05.05.2019 FR Paris – Petit Bain*

07.05.2019 CH Saint-Maurice – Manoir Pub*

08.05.2019 FR Marseille – Jas’Rod*

09.05.2019 ES Barcelona – Sala Salamandra*

10.05.2019 ES Madrid – Sala Caracol*

11.05.2019 ES Murcia – Sala Gamma*

12.05.2019 PT Lisboa – LAV*

15.05.2019 IT Milano – Legend Club*

16.05.2019 DE Ingolstadt – Eventhalle Westpark*

17.05.2019 DE Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex*

18.05.2019 DE Zwickau – Club Seilerstrasse* ++

19.05.2019 CZ Praha – Storm Club* ++

* Morbidfest EU/UK Tour 2019 (I Am Morbid, Atrocity, Vital Remains, Sadist + Guests)

++ without Vital Remains

