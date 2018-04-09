Heute haben August Burns Red ihre Europa Headliner-Tour für den Winter angekündigt.

An folgenden Terminen könnt ihr die sympathischen Metalcore-Helden live erleben:

14.11.2018 München, Backstage Halle

15.11.2018 Karlsruhe, Substage

16.11.2018 Frankfurt, Batschkapp

17.11.2018 Bochum, Matrix

19.11.2018 Hamburg, Grünspan

23.11.2018 Berlin, Columbia Theater

24.11.2018 Dresden, Beatpol

28.11.2018 AT-Wien, Simm City

29.11.2018 Schweinfurt, Stattbahnhof

30.11.2018 CH-Zürich, Dynamo

14.12.2018 Köln, Essigfabrik

16.12.2018 Saarbrücken, Garage

Gitarrist Brent Rambler dazu:

“We are very excited to announce that we will be returning to Europe this fall for our biggest headline tour there yet! This will be our first full European headliner in 5 years, and we are bringing some very special guests that we think you all will love. You won’t want to miss this!”

