Heute haben August Burns Red ihre Europa Headliner-Tour für den Winter angekündigt.
An folgenden Terminen könnt ihr die sympathischen Metalcore-Helden live erleben:
14.11.2018 München, Backstage Halle
15.11.2018 Karlsruhe, Substage
16.11.2018 Frankfurt, Batschkapp
17.11.2018 Bochum, Matrix
19.11.2018 Hamburg, Grünspan
23.11.2018 Berlin, Columbia Theater
24.11.2018 Dresden, Beatpol
28.11.2018 AT-Wien, Simm City
29.11.2018 Schweinfurt, Stattbahnhof
30.11.2018 CH-Zürich, Dynamo
14.12.2018 Köln, Essigfabrik
16.12.2018 Saarbrücken, Garage
Gitarrist Brent Rambler dazu:
“We are very excited to announce that we will be returning to Europe this fall for our biggest headline tour there yet! This will be our first full European headliner in 5 years, and we are bringing some very special guests that we think you all will love. You won’t want to miss this!”