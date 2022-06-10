Avatarium: neues Album „Death, Where Is Your Sting“ kommt im Oktober

Nachdem die schwedischen Doom Rocker von Avatarium erst kürzlich ihr Signing bei AFM Records bekannt gaben, stellte die Band nun einen ersten Song aus ihrem kommenden, 5. Studio Album vor. Death, Where Is Your Sting soll am 21. Oktober erscheinen.

2012 von Candlemass Mastermind Leif Edling gegründet, veröffentlichten Avatarium bis dato zwei EPs, vier Studio Alben, sowie ihre epische Live DVD An Evening With Avatarium – Live in Stockholm January 2020. Die hochkarätige Band- Besetzung besteht aktuell aus Sängerin Jennie-Ann Smith, Marcus Jidell (Evergrey, Soen), Mats Rydström, Andreas Habo Johansson und Daniel Karlsson. Death, Where Is Your Sting wurde von Marcus Jidell produziert, von Mats Valentin und Jidell gemixt, für das Mastering wurde Svante Forsbäck angeheuert. Einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihr neues Album serviert euch die Band auch schon:

Gitarrist Marcus Jidell verrät über den Track:

”A classic Avatarium doomster with a different twist. Even though it wasn’t intentional I now hear how we got influenced by bands like Trouble, Deep Purple and Candlemass. But then again if you are looking for inspiration why not listen to the masters.

We also want to take the opportunity to thank our followers for all the encouragement and love during the pandemic. We love you back and can’t wait to see you soon on one of our live shows”, next up is Summerbreeze Open Air”.

Death, Where Is Your Sting wird am 21.10.2022 als Digipack, Vinyl und ltd. 2-CD Earbook (inkl. 5 Bonustracks) veröffentlicht, Album Vorbestellungen sind über AFM Records ab sofort HIER möglich!

Death, Where Is Your Sting Tracklist:

01. A Love Like Ours

02. Stockholm

03. Death, Where Is Your Sting

04. Psalm For The Living

05. God Is Silent

06. Mother Can You Hear Me Now

07. Nocturne

08. Transcendent

Bonus CD (ltd. Earbook)

01. Boneflower (alternative version, live in the studio)

02. Great Beyond (alternative version, live in the studio)

03. Rubicon (alternative version, live in the studio)

04. Lay Me Down (alternative version, live in the studio)

05. The Fire I long For (alternative version, live in the studio)

Avatarium online:

https://linktr.ee/avatariumofficial