Avatarium: feiern die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums „Between You, God, The Devil and The Dead“, das bei AFM Records erschienen ist

Am vergangenen Freitag feierten die schwedischen Doom- und Hard-Rock-Maestros Avatarium die Veröffentlichung ihres mit Spannung erwarteten und von der Kritik gefeierten Studioalbums Between You, God, the Devil and The Dead, das jetzt bei AFM Records erschienen ist! Das sechste Album der Band ist erhältlich als ltd. LP Vinyl (Schwarz, Orange/Weiß, Silber), ein 2-CD Ear Book, ein CD Jewelcase und in digitalen Formaten erhältlich; kaufen euch euer Exemplar jetzt hier: https://avatarium.bfan.link/between-you-god-the-devil-and-the-dead

Die Band kommentiert: „This album was made to be experienced on Vinyl & CD!

You will get the full sound (not the 25% you get on Spotify) plus the fantastic artwork by Eric Rovanpera. Our record company didn’t cut any corners, so the vinyl is heavy and the cover looks extremely beautiful! We also want to give a special thanks to Marcel Dummer; Mona Miluski and the rest of AFM for helping us create this peace of art that we are extremely proud of!“

Mehr Infos zu Avatarium und ihrem neuen Album Between You, God, the Devil and The Dead findet ihr hier.

Unser TFM-Redakteur Jürgen S. hat zu Between You, God, the Devil and The Dead eine Rezension geschrieben. Schaut gerne hier rein:

Avatarium sind:

Jennie-Ann Smith – Gesang

Marcus Jidell – Gitarre

Andreas Habo Johansson – Schlagzeug & Percussion

Mats Rydström – Bass

Avatarium online:

https://linktr.ee/avatariumofficial

https://www.facebook.com/avatariumofficial

https://www.instagram.com/avatariumofficial