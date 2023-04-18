Avkrvst: veröffentlichen “Arcane Clouds” vom kommenden Album ‘The Approbation’

Das Debütalbum The Approbation der norwegischen Progressive-Rockband Avkrvst erscheint am 16. Juni 2023 über InsideOutMusic.

Die Band freut sich nun den Track Arcane Clouds zu veröffentlichen, die zweite Single vom kommenden Album.

Außerdem ist The Approbation jetzt vorbestellbar.

Die Band sagt folgendes über den Song:

“Arcane Clouds is the second single off the concept debut album The Approbation, and the anthem of forsaken hope. An inner voice trying to convince you to fight back and keep your head above water, while the ghosts are hunting you down.”

Das Album vorbestellen kann man hier: https://avkrvst.lnk.to/TheApprobation