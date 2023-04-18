Signs Of The Swarm: neue Standalone Single/Video „Amongst The Low & Empty“ erschienen

Die Pittsburgh Deathcore Einheit Signs Of The Swarm veröffentlicht die neue Standalone Single – Amongst The Low & Empty. Das Video (Regie von Joey Durango) kann man hier sehen:

Inhalt von YouTube anzeigen Hier klicken, um den Inhalt von YouTube anzuzeigen.

Erfahre mehr in der Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube. Inhalt von YouTube immer anzeigen

Signs Of The Swarm sagen: „We are extremely pleased to unleash Amongst The Low & Empty. This song represents a theme that we have been building for a few years and were finally able to bring to life with the help of Josh Schroeder, with additional production from Joshua Travis. We wanted to create something that gets you moving from beginning to end, no bullshit, just heavy.

„We knew we accomplished that when our manager laughed out loud at a part in the breakdown when hearing it for the first time. We hope you headbang and/or laugh with us.“

Co-Produziert und gemischt von Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810, Tallah), ist Amongst The Low & Empty der erste Vorgeschmack auf das, was wir in Zukunft von dem wilden Deathcore Quartett erwarten können. Derzeit sind Signs Of The Swarm mit Whitechapel, Archspire und Entheos auf ausgedehnter US Tour.