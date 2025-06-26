Signs Of The Swarm: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Scars Upon Scars“

Die Pittsburgher Deathcore-Titanen Signs Of The Swarm sind derzeit auf Tour durch Europa und haben heute eine neue Single sowie ein dazugehöriges Video veröffentlicht, mit dem Titel Scars Upon Scars. Dieser Song stammt von ihrem kommenden sechsten Studioalbum To Rid Myself Of Truth, das am 22. August über Century Media Records erscheinen wird. Das Video kann hier gestreamt werden:

„Scars Upon Scars is about my struggles with addiction„, verrät Sänger David Simonich. „I tried to make it accessible for anyone who is dealing with addiction: showcasing the depriving lows of withdrawal and highlighting the hunger that is never satiated. I hope someone can take this piece I’ve given of myself and feel less alone. With such direct lyrics, I approached my vocals with influences from hardcore bands I like, such as Jesus Piece, Backtrack and Desolated.“

Nach der fast vollständig im Studio entstandenen, bahnbrechenden fünften LP Amongst the Low & Empty (2023) bereitete sich die Gruppe darauf vor, diesen Prozess für ihr neues Album To Rid Myself Of Truth zu wiederholen. Die siebenwöchige Vorbereitungszeit – plus die Zeit im Studio – stellte für die Band eine Art Urlaub dar. Mit der Hinzunahme von Gitarrist und Backgroundsänger Carl Schulz erhielt die Band zusätzliche kreative Impulse, sowohl in Form von Riffs als auch von Gesang.

Mehr Informationen zum Entstehungsprozess von To Rid Myself Of Truth findet ihr hier:

Signs Of The Swarm – EU-Tourddaten

June 27, 2025 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

June 28, 2025 – Aarau, CH @ KIFF

June 29, 2025 – Turin, IT @ El Barrio

June 30, 2025 Bologna, IT @ Alchemica Club ~

July 1, 2025 – Ljubljana, SI @ Menza Pri Koritu ~

July 2, 2025 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse ~

July 3, 2025 – Bratislava, SK @ Pink Whale ~

July 4, 2025 – Velké Meziříčí, CZ @ Fajtfest

July 5, 2025 – Leipzig, DE @ Naumanns Tanzlokal ~

~ = w/ Terminal Sleep

Signs Of The Swarm – US-Festival

July 20, 2025 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

Signs Of The Swarm – Tourdaten

w/ Mental Cruelty, Ten56., Carcosa, Face Yourself

Oct. 2, 2025 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

Oct. 3, 2025 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

Oct. 4, 2025 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

Oct. 5, 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Oct. 7, 2025 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar

Oct. 8, 2025 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

Oct. 9, 2025 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE (Indoor)

Oct. 10, 2025 – Denver, CO @ HQ

Oct. 11, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Oct. 12, 2025 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

Oct. 14, 2025 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 15, 2025 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

Oct. 16, 2025 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Oct. 17, 2025 – Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery

Oct. 18, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Oct. 19, 2025 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Oct. 21, 2025 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

Oct. 22, 2025 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

Oct. 23, 2025 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

Oct. 24, 2025 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

Oct. 25, 2025 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (The Loft)

Oct. 26, 2025 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit *

Oct. 28, 2025 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

Oct. 29, 2025 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Oct. 30, 2025 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Oct. 31, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving

Nov. 1, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows *

Nov. 2, 2025 – Worcester @ The Palladium

*ohne Face Yourself

Signs Of The Swarm sind:

Bobby Crow – Schlagzeug

David Simonich – Gesang

Carl Schulz – Gitarren

Michael Cassese – Bass

