Signs Of The Swarm: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Scars Upon Scars“

Die Pittsburgher Deathcore-Titanen Signs Of The Swarm sind derzeit auf Tour durch Europa und haben heute eine neue Single sowie ein dazugehöriges Video veröffentlicht, mit dem Titel Scars Upon Scars. Dieser Song stammt von ihrem kommenden sechsten Studioalbum To Rid Myself Of Truth, das am 22. August über Century Media Records erscheinen wird. Das Video kann hier gestreamt werden:
„Scars Upon Scars is about my struggles with addiction„, verrät Sänger David Simonich. „I tried to make it accessible for anyone who is dealing with addiction: showcasing the depriving lows of withdrawal and highlighting the hunger that is never satiated. I hope someone can take this piece I’ve given of myself and feel less alone. With such direct lyrics, I approached my vocals with influences from hardcore bands I like, such as Jesus Piece, Backtrack and Desolated.“
Nach der fast vollständig im Studio entstandenen, bahnbrechenden fünften LP Amongst the Low & Empty (2023) bereitete sich die Gruppe darauf vor, diesen Prozess für ihr neues Album To Rid Myself Of Truth zu wiederholen. Die siebenwöchige Vorbereitungszeit – plus die Zeit im Studio – stellte für die Band eine Art Urlaub dar. Mit der Hinzunahme von Gitarrist und Backgroundsänger Carl Schulz erhielt die Band zusätzliche kreative Impulse, sowohl in Form von Riffs als auch von Gesang.
Signs Of The Swarm – EU-Tourddaten
June 27, 2025 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air
June 28, 2025 – Aarau, CH @ KIFF
June 29, 2025 – Turin, IT @ El Barrio
June 30, 2025 Bologna, IT @ Alchemica Club ~
July 1, 2025 – Ljubljana, SI @ Menza Pri Koritu ~
July 2, 2025 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse ~
July 3, 2025 – Bratislava, SK @ Pink Whale ~
July 4, 2025 – Velké Meziříčí, CZ @ Fajtfest
July 5, 2025 – Leipzig, DE @ Naumanns Tanzlokal ~
~ = w/ Terminal Sleep
Signs Of The Swarm – US-Festival
July 20, 2025 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival
Signs Of The Swarm – Tourdaten
w/ Mental Cruelty, Ten56., Carcosa, Face Yourself
Oct. 2, 2025 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
Oct. 3, 2025 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
Oct. 4, 2025 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
Oct. 5, 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
Oct. 7, 2025 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar
Oct. 8, 2025 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
Oct. 9, 2025 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE (Indoor)
Oct. 10, 2025 – Denver, CO @ HQ
Oct. 11, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Oct. 12, 2025 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder
Oct. 14, 2025 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 15, 2025 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
Oct. 16, 2025 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
Oct. 17, 2025 – Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery
Oct. 18, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Oct. 19, 2025 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
Oct. 21, 2025 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
Oct. 22, 2025 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
Oct. 23, 2025 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room
Oct. 24, 2025 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
Oct. 25, 2025 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (The Loft)
Oct. 26, 2025 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit *
Oct. 28, 2025 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
Oct. 29, 2025 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
Oct. 30, 2025 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Oct. 31, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving
Nov. 1, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows *
Nov. 2, 2025 – Worcester @ The Palladium
*ohne Face Yourself
Signs Of The Swarm sind:
Bobby Crow – Schlagzeug
David Simonich – Gesang
Carl Schulz – Gitarren
Michael Cassese – Bass
