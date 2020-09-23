Awaken: unterschreiben weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records

Die US Melodic/Symphonic/Progressive Metal Band Awaken, aus New York hat einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records unterschrieben.

Die Band, die 2009 von Ex-Lazuruas Sänger Glenn DaGrossa gegründet wurde, veröffentlichte ihr Debütalbum Awaken 2012. 2019 veröffentlichten sie ihr Doppelalbum Out Of The Shadows als limitierte Eigenpressung. Dieses Album wird 2020 nochmals bei Pure Steel Records erscheinen.

Mehr News in Kürze.

Band Statement:

Awaken is proud to be a part of Pure Steel Records Germany. We had offers from 9 labels in 7 countries and we feel that the best deal for us and the best place to call home for Awaken was with Pure Steel. Pure Steel will give Awaken the support that we need, to continue to progress musically and grow as a band. Awaken looks forward to touring in support of our newest release Out Of The Shadows as a Pure Steel Artist. Thank you for welcoming us into the family!

Line-Up:

Glenn Dagrossa (Ex-Lazarus) – Vocals

Eric Wirsing – Guitars

Eddie Jucius – Bass

Andrew Colyer – Keyboards Piano

Mike Marrone – Drums

