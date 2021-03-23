Axewitch: „The Pusher“ – Veröffentlichung der Single aus dem Album „Out Of The Ashes Into The Fire“

Auf The Orchard wurde die Singleauskopplung des schwedischen Heavy Metal Band Axewitch The Pusher veröffentlicht. Das neue Album Out Of The Ashes Into The Fire wird offiziell am 30. April 2021 auf CD und Vinyl über Pure Steel Records erscheinen. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 16. April 2021. Das Album wird mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren, Bonus CD und insert auf Vinyl erscheinen.

Line-Up:

Anders Wallentoft – Vocals, Keyboards

Magnus Jarl – Guitars

Mikael A Deild – Guitars

Björn Hernborg – Bass, Vocals

Mats Johanson – Drums

Coverartwork:

Mats Engesten – http://engesten.com/

Links:

http://www.axewitch.com/index2.html

https://www.facebook.com/Axewitch

Quelle: Pure Steel Records