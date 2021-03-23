Axewitch: „The Pusher“ – Veröffentlichung der Single aus dem Album „Out Of The Ashes Into The Fire“

Auf The Orchard wurde die Singleauskopplung des schwedischen Heavy Metal Band Axewitch The Pusher veröffentlicht. Das neue Album Out Of The Ashes Into The Fire wird offiziell am 30. April 2021 auf CD und Vinyl über Pure Steel Records erscheinen. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 16. April 2021. Das Album wird mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren, Bonus CD und insert auf Vinyl erscheinen.
Line-Up:
Anders Wallentoft – Vocals, Keyboards
Magnus Jarl – Guitars
Mikael A Deild – Guitars
Björn Hernborg – Bass, Vocals
Mats Johanson – Drums
Coverartwork:
Mats Engesten – http://engesten.com/
Links:
http://www.axewitch.com/index2.html
https://www.facebook.com/Axewitch
Quelle: Pure Steel Records