My Haven: unterschreiben Deal bei Pure Steel Promotion

Die Heavy Metal Band My Haven, aus Finnland, hat einen Deal bei Pure Steel Promotion unterschrieben.

Die Band, die sich 2016 gründete, wird ihr Debütalbum Until 2021 via Pure Steel Promotion veröffentlichen.

Mehr News in Kürze.

Band Statement:

„Including ten songs, Until is a diverse album consisting influences on Melodic Metal and 1980’s Heavy Metal. The concept of the album is to dive deep into the heart of Finnish melancholy and inner transformation. In this album we really wanted to concentrate on giving the songs their existence pushing over genre boundaries. Lyrically this album is inspired by everyday experiences and stories that capture the glimpse of humanity. We are very proud of this album because we have found the best combination between three songwriters and their ideas. We all also love these beautiful songs because each one of them have their own unique flavor in them.

We are happy that we can collaborate with Pure Steel Promotion so that these songs will have the opportunity to find their place in the world of music. Hopefully this album brings something new and engaging for Metal fans.“

Line-Up:

Teija Sotkasiira – Vocals

Kimmo Pitkänen (Psychema, ex-Celestial Voyager) – Guitars

Jan Hirvonen (Ex-Far’n Beyond, ex-Celestial Voyager) – Drums, Synth, Fx

Petteri Paukku – Bass

Links:

https://www.facebook.com/myhavenband

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZTCyFiHBX3YJqJPhFC8w9Q

Quelle: Pure Steel Promotion