Beartooth: veröffentlichen Akustiksingle „Clever“ und kündigen Blackbird Session EP an!

Immer mal wieder passiert es, dass Künstler, die bereits fest etabliert in ihrem Genre sind eine 180 Grad Wendung vollziehen um neue kreative Ansätze zu wagen. Genau das haben die Herren um Calbe Shomo von Beartooth aus Ohio jetzt mit ihrer Folk und Country inspirierten „The Blackbird Session EP“ getan.

The Blackbird Sessions EP bringt einen frischen Sound hervor, den Fans so noch nie von der Band gehört oder gesehen haben. Twangy, stripped-down akustische Versionen von Songs aus Beartooth letztem Album Disease, das via Red Bull Records veröffentlicht wurde.

The Blackbird Session EP ist eine ambitionierte und künstlerische Wendung für Beartooth, die die Wurzeln von Sänger Caleb Shomo erforscht. Auch wenn die EP kein Indikator dafür ist was Fans in Zukunft von Beartooth erwarten sollten zeigt sie die tiefe und volle Bandbreite des Songwritings der Band.

Im Videoformat präsentiert, zeigt die EP Beartooth bei den Aufnahmen in den berühmten Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN.

Die Blackbird Studios gehören John McBride dem Produzenten und Engineer, der mit Größen wie Garth Brooks und Martina McBride sowie Poptinanen Train gearbeitet hat.

Die Idee, für eine Metal Band wie Beartooth ein stripped-down und Folk inspiriertes Album in den Blackbird Studios aufzunehmen fand bei John McBride sehr viel anklang. Er ermutigte die Band zu den Aufnahmen und begleitete sie als Gastengineer.

„When the idea came up to do acoustic sessions, immediately my mind went to family holidays. Constantly surrounded by singing old hymns and harmonies on harmonies. The idea of taking Beartooth in a direction of my first musical moments in life felt right,” so Frontmann Caleb Shomo. “The songs came out better than I could have ever imagined. A massive, MASSIVE part of that was Blackbird. The love I have for that place goes beyond any studio in existence. The rooms are the best in the world, the gear is the best in the world, the consoles… etc. All of this would be enough to make it feel like home, but the icing on the cake is the people who work there. Every time I walk in, it’s nothing but good vibes and hard workers.”

Er führt weiterhin fort: “We had the honour of the studio owner and mastermind John McBride (look him up — it’s insane) requesting to engineer our session. This led to an environment that was amazing and free. No limits, no worries, just playing and singing. He handled the rest. Being able to mix tracks engineered by such a legend/tracked on his home turf was an honour.

Abschließend erklärt Shomo “This is 100% live. No metronome, minimal rehearsal, just a bunch of musicians who love what they do getting in a room and going for it. If you want to see and hear Beartooth stripped down to one of its rawest and most emotional forms, please enjoy.”

In einem einzigen Tag haben Beartooth vier Akustik Live Aufnahmen mit der ganzen Band verwirklicht und Songs wie „Disease“, „You Never Know“, „Afterall“ und „Clever“ umgesetzt. Die Songs wurden mit Lap Steel Gitarre, Violine und weiblichem Gesang arrangiert.

The Blackbird Session erscheint am 13.September

THE BLACKBIRD SESSION EP TRACK LISTING:

“Disease”

“You Never Know”

“Afterall”

“Clever”

