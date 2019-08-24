A Pale Horse Named Death: veröffentlichen 7″ Single „Uncovered“

A Pale Horse Named Death kündigen mit „Uncovered“ eine spezielle Veröffentlichung zur kommenden Europatour an. Die auf weltweit 300 Stück limitierte 7″ Single enthält Coverversionen von 3Dog Nights „One“ sowie The Cures „Prayers For Rain“ und erscheint am 11. Oktober über Long Branch Records / SPV.
Sänger und Gitarrist Sal Abruscato zur 7″ Single „Uncovered“:
„It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7″ cover album. Eric Morgan suggested The Cures ‘Prayers For Rain’ and Johnny Kelly suggested 3Dog Nights ‘One’ I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process.“
A Pale Horse Named Death sind aktuell auf umfangreicher US-Tour. Ab Oktober ist das Quintett, um die ehemaligen Type O Negative Mitglieder Sal Abruscato und Johnny Kelly, dann im Rahmen der Season Of The Dead Tour 2019 auch wieder in Europa unterwegs und spielt unter anderem 7 Daten in Deutschland und Österreich. Tickets sind ab sofort erhältlich!
„Uncovered“ wurde von Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) bei Maor Appelbaum Mastering gemastert. Für das Artwork zeichnet sich der Künstler Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.) verantwortlich.
Uncovered ist hier bestellbar: https://aphnd.lnk.to/uncovered
Tourdaten:
22.08.19 US, Winter Park, FL – The Haven Lounge
23.08.19 US, Tampa, FL – Pegasus Lounge
24.08.19 US, Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
26.08.19 US, Louisville, KY – Trixie’s Tiger Room
28.08.19 US, Lafayette, IN – Lafayette Theater
29.08.19 US, Lombard, IL – Brauer House
30.08.19 US, Columbus, OH – Alrosa Villa
31.08.19 US, Akron, OH – The Empire Concert Club
16.10.19 IT, Milan – Legend Club
18.10.19 RO, Timisoara – Capcana
19.10.19 RO, Bucharest – Metal Gates Festival
20.10.19 BG, Sofia – Mixtape5
22.10.19 AT, Vienna – Viper Room
23.10.19 CZ, Ostrava – Barrack Club
24.10.19 DE, Dresden – Beatpol
25.10.19 DE, Leipzig – UT Connewitz
26.10.19 DE, Geislingen – MieV
27.10.19 DE, Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
28.10.19 DE, Cologne – Helios37
29.10.19 DE, Bielefeld – Movie
30.10.19 NL, Rotterdam – Baroeg
31.10.19 UK, Milton Keynes – The Crauford Arms
02.11.19 UK, Leeds – Damnation Festival
03.11.19 IE, Dublin – The Grand Social
04.11.19 UK, Liverpool – Phase One
05.11.19 UK, London – Underworld