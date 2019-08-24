A Pale Horse Named Death: veröffentlichen 7″ Single „Uncovered“

A Pale Horse Named Death kündigen mit „Uncovered“ eine spezielle Veröffentlichung zur kommenden Europatour an. Die auf weltweit 300 Stück limitierte 7″ Single enthält Coverversionen von 3Dog Nights „One“ sowie The Cures „Prayers For Rain“ und erscheint am 11. Oktober über Long Branch Records / SPV.

Sänger und Gitarrist Sal Abruscato zur 7″ Single „Uncovered“:

„It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7″ cover album. Eric Morgan suggested The Cures ‘Prayers For Rain’ and Johnny Kelly suggested 3Dog Nights ‘One’ I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process.“

A Pale Horse Named Death sind aktuell auf umfangreicher US-Tour. Ab Oktober ist das Quintett, um die ehemaligen Type O Negative Mitglieder Sal Abruscato und Johnny Kelly, dann im Rahmen der Season Of The Dead Tour 2019 auch wieder in Europa unterwegs und spielt unter anderem 7 Daten in Deutschland und Österreich. Tickets sind ab sofort erhältlich!

„Uncovered“ wurde von Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) bei Maor Appelbaum Mastering gemastert. Für das Artwork zeichnet sich der Künstler Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.) verantwortlich.

Uncovered ist hier bestellbar: https://aphnd.lnk.to/uncovered

Tourdaten:

22.08.19 US, Winter Park, FL – The Haven Lounge

23.08.19 US, Tampa, FL – Pegasus Lounge

24.08.19 US, Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

26.08.19 US, Louisville, KY – Trixie’s Tiger Room

28.08.19 US, Lafayette, IN – Lafayette Theater

29.08.19 US, Lombard, IL – Brauer House

30.08.19 US, Columbus, OH – Alrosa Villa

31.08.19 US, Akron, OH – The Empire Concert Club

16.10.19 IT, Milan – Legend Club

18.10.19 RO, Timisoara – Capcana

19.10.19 RO, Bucharest – Metal Gates Festival

20.10.19 BG, Sofia – Mixtape5

22.10.19 AT, Vienna – Viper Room

23.10.19 CZ, Ostrava – Barrack Club

24.10.19 DE, Dresden – Beatpol

25.10.19 DE, Leipzig – UT Connewitz

26.10.19 DE, Geislingen – MieV

27.10.19 DE, Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

28.10.19 DE, Cologne – Helios37

29.10.19 DE, Bielefeld – Movie

30.10.19 NL, Rotterdam – Baroeg

31.10.19 UK, Milton Keynes – The Crauford Arms

02.11.19 UK, Leeds – Damnation Festival

03.11.19 IE, Dublin – The Grand Social

04.11.19 UK, Liverpool – Phase One

05.11.19 UK, London – Underworld

