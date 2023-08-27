Beartooth: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Doubt Me“

“We all have our own struggles that we deal with quietly. Sometimes it can be hard to explain to the people around you what you’re dealing with. What may be perceived by others as weakness is actually a battle with yourself that you know will be conquered. Being in the thick of serious change is never easy, and being brought down by those who don’t understand can add to the weight. Know that when you’re in those moments, sometimes you need to just put your head down and fight with all you have, regardless of whatever people say you’re capable of at the moment.” – Caleb Shomo von Beartooth

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album The Surface könnt ihr hier nachlesen: