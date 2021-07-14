Behemoth: ‚Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic)‘ CD und Vinyl Re-issues ab sofort erhältlich via Metal Blade Records

Am 3. September werden Behemoth CD und Vinyl Reissues ihres Debütklassikers von 1995, Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic), via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Nachstehend eine Übersicht über die vorhandenen Versionen, die ab sofort vorbestellbar sind:

–US: indiemerch.com

–EU: eu.kingsroadmerch.com

–UK: eyesoremerch.com

Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) CD und LP Versionen:

– digibook 2CD (hardcover digibook, 48-page booklet)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– clear beige brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

– silver vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– gold w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear ash gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Behemoth online:

https://www.behemoth.pl

https://www.facebook.com/behemoth