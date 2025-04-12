Behemoth: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Lvciferaeon“

Die polnischen Könige des Extreme Metal, Behemoth, haben ein beeindruckendes Musikvideo zu ihrer neuen Single Lvciferaeon veröffentlicht.

Das Video zu Lvciferaeon ist reich an ikonischen, blasphemischen Bildern und folgt der Tradition der filmischen und spektakulären Musikvideos, für die Behemoth bekannt sind. Ähnlich wie bei The Shadow Elite, der letzten Single aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten dreizehnten Studioalbum The Shit Ov God, vereint der brandneue Song Lvciferaeon sowohl die rohen Black Metal-Wurzeln der Band als auch die grausame Erhabenheit von Behemoth.

Nergal kommentierte: „It seems fitting to announce Lvciferaeon as our next single amongst all the protest activity seen on the streets of the Unholy Trinity Tour. Lucifer has been a recurring symbol for us over our three decades of existence – a symbol of defiance and humanity in contrast to the divine ideal. Our fight continues!“

Behemoth haben gerade ihre The Unholy Trinity Tour 2025 mit Satyricon und Rotting Christ gestartet. Alle Termine zur Tour sowie Infos zur Band und dem kommenden Album The Shit Ov God findet ihr hier:

