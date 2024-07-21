Big Big Train: kündigen „A Flare On The Lens“ Livealbum an

Im August und September 2023 unternahmen die multinationalen Progressive-Rocker Big Big Train ihre bisher längste Tour, bei der sie an 21 Tagen 17 Konzerte in neun Ländern Großbritanniens und Europas gaben und die mit zwei triumphalen Konzerten in der renommierten Londoner Cadogan Hall endete. Diese beiden Konzerte sind nun als A Flare On The Lens verewigt und werden am 13. September 2024 über InsideOutMusic veröffentlicht.

Dieses neue Konzertfilmpaket enthält alle Songs, die die Band an diesen beiden Abenden gespielt hat, und ist als limitiertes 3CD+Blu-ray- Mediabook erhältlich, bei dem der Ton des Konzertfilms in 5.1 Surround Sound und Stereo abgemischt ist. Außerdem ist eine 180g 2LP-Vinyl-Version mit Gatefold erhältlich, die eine sorgfältig ausgewählte Auswahl an Material von den Cadogan Hall Shows enthält.

Anlässlich dieser Ankündigung könnt ihr euch jetzt ein Video der Band ansehen, in dem sie A Boy In Darkness performen:

Sänger Alberto Bravin kommentiert: ’’A Boy In Darkness is one of the most emotional and difficult Big Big Train songs to sing and interpret. It’s amazing how the mood of the song changes completely from a very dark place to a crowd-pleasing clapping section that leads to a tragic and powerful finale.”

Bassist Gregory Spawton sagt: “A Boy In Darkness takes the listener – and the band – on a historical and musical journey. We had never played it live until last year and it was a bit overlooked within our back catalogue. I always thought that it was one of David Longdon’s most accomplished songs and deserved greater prominence. The audience reaction every time we performed it reinforced that view.”

Violinist Clare Lindley ergänzt: “There is a weight to A Boy in Darkness, a held tension, which is there right from the start and builds throughout the song to the magnificent final chorus. It’s a tremendous song to play live, full of interesting lines and melodies and, for me, an exciting instrumental section where I play all the violin and flute solos. I think the music carries the subject matter perfectly.”

A Flare On The Lens enthält die komplette Show der Band in der Cadogan Hall vom zweiten ihrer beiden Abende dort im vergangenen Jahr und enthält auch sieben Songs, die nur am ersten Abend gespielt wurden.

Der Blu-ray-Film hat eine Laufzeit von rund 3 Stunden und enthält nicht weniger als 17 Songs, darunter Klassiker aus dem Backkatalog wie East Coast Racer, Hedgerow, Folklore, Judas Unrepentant, Curator Of Butterflies und Victorian Brickwork, die instrumentale Live-Tour de Force Apollo und die zukünftigen Klassiker Love Is The Light und Oblivion sowie ein Akustik-Medley mit drei Songs. Love Is The Light und Oblivion waren anschließend auf dem gefeierten Studioalbum der Band, The Likes Of Us, das im März dieses Jahres veröffentlicht wurde, zu hören.

Die gesamte Tracklist ist:

1. Folklore*

2. The Connection Plan*

3. Curator Of Butterflies*

4. Summoned By Bells*

5. Drums & Brass 2023*

6. Love Is The Light*

7. A Boy In Darkness*

8. Apollo*

9. Acoustic Medley

10. East Coast Racer*

11. Victorian Brickwork*

12. Oblivion

13. Swan Hunter

14. Keeper Of Abbeys

15. Brooklands

16. Hedgerow

17. Telling The Bees

18. Judas Unrepentant

*auf dem 2LP Vinyl erhältlich

Mit A Flare On The Lens sind Big Big Train wieder auf dem Weg nach oben und etablieren sich erneut als eine der überzeugendsten Live-Bands der Rockmusikszene.

Big Big Train sind Headliner des letzten Night Of The Prog Festivals in Deutschland am 21. Juli, bevor sie am 9. August ihr Debüt auf dem renommierten Cropredy Festival in Großbritannien geben. Im September und Oktober geht die Band dann auf ihre eigene Headline-Tour, bevor sie im April nächsten Jahres als Co-Headliner von Cruise To The Edge zurückkehren.

21st July – Night of the Prog, Loreley, Germany

9th August – Cropredy Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

17th September – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon, UK

18th September – The Riverfront, Newport, UK

19th September – Playhouse Theatre, Whitley Bay, UK

21st September – Queens Hall, Edinburgh, UK

22nd September – Palace Theatre, Newark, UK

24th September – Stables Theatre, Milton Keynes, UK – SOLD OUT

25th September – The Stoller Hall, Manchester, UK – SOLD OUT

27th September – Stadthalle, Weinheim, Germany

28th September – Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

29th September – Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

1st October – Cosmopolite, Oslo, Norway

2nd October – Viften, Copenhagen, Denmark

5th October – Cadogan Hall, London, UK

Ticket gibt es hier: www.bigbigtrain.com/live

