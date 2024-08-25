Big Big Train: launchen Live-Clip zu „Love Is The Light“

Im August und September 2023 spielten die multinationalen Progressive-Rocker Big Big Train ihre bisher längste Tour, bei der sie 17 Konzerte in 21 Tagen in neun Ländern Großbritanniens und Europas gaben und die mit zwei triumphalen Konzerten in Londons prestigeträchtiger Cadogan Hall endete. Diese beiden Konzerte sind nun als A Flare On The Lens verewigt und werden am 13. September 2024 über InsideOutMusic veröffentlicht.

Die Band freut sich, ein Live-Video zum Song Love Is The Light aus ihrem aktuellen Studioalbum The Likes Of Us zu veröffentlichen. Seht es euch jetzt hier an:

Der Bassist Gregory Spawton kommentiert: „Before last year’s tour we had already recorded Love Is The Light in the studio and were confident that it would translate well to live performance. What we underestimated was just how well it would come across at our shows, despite being a song that no one had previously heard before the tour.“

Leadsänger Alberto Bravin fügt hinzu: „When I put forward Love Is The Light for The Likes Of Us studio album, I told the rest of the band that it was an intensely personal song about a challenging period in my life. I am so pleased about how the fans have embraced it and the way that it has connected with people – after all, the song’s message is universal.“

Schlagzeuger Nick D’Virgilio sagt: „I knew we were onto something significant when Alberto first shared his demo of Love Is The Light with the rest of the band. The song just seems to keep evolving and it’s super cool to have the audience participate acapella every night. It was one of the real high points of the show.“

Das neue Konzertfilmpaket enthält alle Songs, die die Band an diesen beiden Abenden gespielt hat, und ist als limitiertes 3CD+Blu-ray-Medienbuch erhältlich, wobei der Ton des Konzertfilms in 5.1 Surround Sound und Stereo abgemischt wurde. Außerdem ist eine 180g 2LP-Vinyl-Version erhältlich, die eine sorgfältige Auswahl des Materials der Cadogan Hall Shows enthält.

Seht euch hier ein Video der Band bei der Aufführung von A Boy In Darkness an: https://youtu.be/ksu0ZhDgxXM

Bestellt euch A Flare On The Lens vor und streamt A Boy in Darkness & Love Is The Light hier: https://bigbigtrain.lnk.to/AFlareOnTheLens-Live

