Satan: veröffentlichen Video/Single „Turn The Tide“ vom kommenden Album

Turn The Tide ist die neue Single der langjährigen Heavy Metal-Titanen Satan. Der Track ist Teil des neuen Albums Songs In Crimson, das am 13. September über Metal Blade Records erscheinen wird.

Die Geschichte von Satan ist lang, ihre Alben und aufsehenerregenden Liveshows sind legendär. Die aus Newcastle, England, stammende Band mag darüber witzeln, dass ihre Karriere „vierundvierzig Jahre anhaltendes Chaos mit einer zwanzigjährigen Mittagspause“ war – sie gründeten sich 1980, legten eine Pause ein, bevor sie sich 2011 wieder zusammenfanden -, aber im Jahr 2024 befindet sich die Band auf dem Höhepunkt ihres Könnens, schreibt, nimmt auf und tourt.

Der Beweis dafür ist ihr siebtes Studioalbum und das dritte für Metal Blade, Songs In Crimson. War das Earth Infernal-Album von 2022 brutal, temporeich und mit lauten Gitarren, so bezeichnet Gitarrist Russ Tippins Songs In Crimson als „prägnant“. Es ist mehr auf den Punkt gebracht und kommt schneller zum Ziel. Einer der Gründe für den Albumtitel ist, dass diese Platte sehr songorientiert ist. Dieses Mal gibt es mehr Punch. Jeder Refrain spricht für sich selbst. Mit Einflüssen von King Crimson bis Mercyful Fate bleibt Satans eigener Stil einzigartig, die NWOBHM-Herkunft der Band ein Sprungbrett für musikalische und textliche Kreativität, Kommentare und Nonkonformität.

Während Songs In Crimson Texte wie: „a once-great nation is going down“ und „this is the end of an era“, bietet Satan keine schnelle Lösung. „There is always hope; solutions are not for us musicians to proclaim“, meint Tippins. „Each song has its own different theme. While there is no title track as such, the song Deadly Crimson, which is an anti-capitalism narrative, is as close as it gets to that. As a concept, making money from money is fatally flawed in that it depends on constant growth”, sagt Tippins. „But constant growth is obviously impossible; a conveyor belt of sacrificial lambs.“

Tippins fährt fort: „Turn The Tide is the classic King Canute scenario — the deluded head of state who believes himself to be divine and sets out to prove it by standing in front of the sea and ordering the waves to retreat. They don’t of course. We are kind of using that as an allegory to illustrate the ridiculous standpoint of certain Jingoistic Brits who believe that foreigners have no place in our country. It’s the shortest song on the album. And also the fastest!“

Seht euch das Video Turn The Tide von Satan hier an:

Satan – Besetzung:

Brian Ross – Gesang

Russ Tippins – Gitarren

Steve Ramsey – Gitarristen

Graeme English – Bass

Sean Taylor – Schlagzeug

