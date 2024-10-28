Black Curse: veröffentlichen neues Album „Burning In Celestial Poison“

„Behold, a spear of terror in the hands of evil, exalted within thy self, such that all kings of the earth shall look upon our abomination and weep tears of blood, tears that slice like razors down the cheek, into the neck, and through the heart“

Black Curse – Burning In Celestial Poison, ein Manifest des radikalen Death Metal ist nun offiziell veröffentlicht. Das zweite Album der Death Metaller erschien am 25. Oktober 2024 bei Sepulchral Voice Records.

Seht euch den kompletten Album-Stream von Burning In Celestial Poison hier an:

Four years have passed since Endless Wound left stigmatas on mankind, but be sure, the quartet will cut even deeper now. Burning in Celestial Poison is not only a statement and lesson in audio-violence, it is a 44 minutes long manifest of radical Death Metal causing mental lacerations and chaos!

A record supposed to shock, because of its ecstatic ruthlessness and massive fanatical malevolence, hovering deep below the compositions. It opens the doors to a world that is so unbelievable vast, that you risk to lose yourself in it, its depths defy exegesis.

Four curses are woven into four hymns of utter death-magic, which will lead you into the black abyss of the grand divine. Burning in Celestial Poison truly is an agonized infernal within, shattered and re-jointed into the darkness of the physical. Extreme intensity pointed cruelly towards the soul to extinguish the spirit.

The album was again produced by master Arthur Rizk, who cuts through all expectations with extraordinarily dense and destructive fidelity and production. Burning In Celestial Poison sounds like created with the magick, formulas, codes and keys of a world beyond.

In order to understand the dark sublimity of this album, maybe other perspectives must be considered, which are not yet defined properly. In our world, it will be considered ugly and oppressive by those, who are not able to succumb to its glorious depths.

Intentionally breaking with modern listening habits (and avoiding all rules of songlength and structure), it achieves the best result when experienced in darkness and at maximum volume. Burning In Celestial Poison meanders and finishes with a prophetic roaring sound that surely comes from the world we have to face, which is the world in fire.

Morte Morte

Hail Black Curse!

Mehr Infos zu Black Curse! und ihrem brandneuen Album findet ihr hier:

Bandcamp

https://blackcurse-svr.bandcamp.com/track/trodden-flesh