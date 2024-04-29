Black Tusk: stellen vollständigen Stream vom neuen Albums „The Way Forward“ zur Verfügung

Black Tusk stürmten vor fast zwanzig Jahren mit lautem Getöse aus den Sümpfen Savannahs, aber die Sludge Metal-Veteranen blicken so schnell nicht zurück. Auf ihrem siebten Album The Way Forward blickt die Band mit der Kraft ihrer neuen und doch vertrauten Besetzung mit Volldampf in die Zukunft.

„This record represents our steadfast resolve to keep making music together as a band and evolve our sound“, sagt Andrew Fidler, der langjährige Gitarrist und Co-Sänger von Black Tusk.

The Way Forward erschien letzten Freitag, ihr könnt euch ab sofort alle elf knallharten Tracks auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Season Of Mist hören.

Hier gehts zum Album-Stream: https://youtu.be/gUx_zKqsPs0

Vorbestellen: https://redirect.season-of-mist.com/BlackTuskWayForward

Vorspeichern: https://orcd.co/thewayforwardpresave

The Way Forward nehmen kein Blatt vor den Mund. Gleich der Opener Out Of Grasp stürmt mit dem unerbittlichen Schlag von James Mays Snare Drum nach vorne. Die Leadsingle Brush Fire ergreift schnell den Taktstock und zündet ihn an wie einen Molotow-Cocktail. Der neue Bassist Derek Lynch macht einen verdammt guten ersten Eindruck. „I watch you burn!“, geifert er und kocht bereits vor rechtschaffener Wut.

„Derek said he’d never done heavy vocals before, so I was like, ‘Well, here’s the mic. Here’s some words. Yell at it and see if you like it.’“, sagt Fidler. „I was blown away the first time he did it. It sounded good as fuck.”

Black Tusk nahmen The Way Forward im Hidden Audio auf, einem Studio, das von Chris „Scary“ Adams, einem regelmäßigen Kollaborateur und nun offiziellen Mitglied der Band, betrieben wird. Scary hat nicht nur die Produktion übernommen, sondern sich auch mit Fidler zusammengetan, so dass dies das erste Album der Band ist, das mit zwei Gitarren aufgenommen wurde. Auf Dance on Your Grave legt Fidler ein stiefelstampfendes Riff hin, so dass Scary sich in ein Solo stürzen kann, das nie aufhört zu steigen.

Natürlich schafft es keine Band 19 Jahre lang, ohne ihren Anteil an Scheiße zu schaufeln. „The big theme of this record is putting your life back together“, sagt Fidler. Black Tusk haben das Label gewechselt und Mitglieder verloren, während sie sich durch die Unebenheiten der Straße bewegten, die mit dem Tourleben einhergehen. Aber The Way Forward lässt diese vergangenen Bedenken in den Hintergrund treten. „Sometimes the worst things you’ve ever seen or done end up being the best thing that’s ever happened to you“, sagt May.

Breath Of Life beginnt mit düsteren Synthies, die wie ein depressiver Nebel wabern, aber das ist nur die Ruhe vor dem Sturm. Über rauchenden Verzerrungen suchen Black Tusk gemeinsam nach etwas, das fast wie ein Silberstreif klingt. „Mercy in suffering, all I see“, schreien sie alle unisono.

The Way Forward – Tracklist:

1. Out Of Grasp

2. Brushfire

3. Harness (The Alchemist)

4. Lessons Through Deception

5. Breath Of Life

6. Dance On Your Grave

7. Against The Undertow

8. Lift Yourself

9. Ocean Of Obsidian

10. Flee From Dawn

11. The Way Forward

Aufnahmestudio: Hidden Audio

Produzent/Tontechniker: Chris „Scary“ Adams

Mixing-Studio und Technik: Chris „Scary“ Adams

Mastering-Studio und Technik: Brad Boatright bei Audiosiege

Coverartwork: Brian Mercer

Style: Sludge Metal

Für Fans von: Mastodon, High on Fire, Eyehategod, Iron Monkey, Weedeater

“The big theme of this record is putting your life back together”, sagt Black Tusk-Gitarrist/Sänger Andrew Fidler über das neue Album The Way Forward. “When everything seems like it’s against you, put your head down and push through. Take those bad things that are happening and use them to help create.” The Way Forward ist zwar das siebte Album der Swamp Metal-Crew aus Savannah, aber für Black Tusk ist es eine Premiere. Es ist das erste in der neuen Besetzung, bei der sich Gitarrist Chris „Scary“ Adams und Bassist Derek Lynch zu Fidler und Schlagzeuger James May gesellen. Damit ist es auch das erste Album von Black Tusk mit einer Zwei-Gitarren-Besetzung. “We were able to add leads and harmonies and all kinds of stuff on the new record that we haven’t done in the past,” sagt Fidler. “As far as our records go, this one has the most guitar work.

Man kann es in dem quietschenden Solo von Dance On Your Grave, den mörderischen Harmonien auf dem Ripper Harness (The Alchemist) und dem glorreichen Doppelgitarren-Interplay des kraftvollen Titeltracks hören.

“‘The Way Forward’ is my favorite song on the record”, sagt Fidler. “It’s based on a personal experience that everyone can probably relate to. I got divorced in 2020, and I kinda felt like my entire world was collapsing when that happened. But I pulled myself out of it. I realized that this one thing ending in my life isn’t the end of everything. I’m gonna find a way forward. I’m gonna figure out how to live my life and create and be happy and make new relationships. Which is what I’ve done.”

Wie es sich für Black Tusk gehört, hat die neue Besetzung ihren dreifachen Gesangsansatz auf vierfachen erweitert. “Everyone is doing vocals”, sagt Fidler. “That’s always been a thing in Black Tusk. Derek said he’d never done heavy vocals before, so I was like, ‘Well, here’s the mic. Here’s some words. Yell at it and see if you like it.’ I was blown away the first time he did it. It sounded good as fuck.”

Lynch hat auf der Leadsingle Brushfire die wichtigsten Riffs und das textliche Konzept geschrieben. “That was my first real contribution to the band”, sagt der Bassist. “Thematically, I wanted the aggressiveness of the lyrics to keep with the idea of pushing forward even when the world is trying to drag you down. The mood of the lyrics needed to match the pulverizing tempo of the song.”

Der Text der zweiten Single Dance On Your Grave wurde von May geschrieben, der seit dem letzten Album von Black Tusk von Savannah nach Athen, GA, gezogen ist. “It’s about his struggles through Covid and what this lifestyle can do to people,” Fidler says. “It’s about getting past the party lifestyle and continuing to do things that are creative.”

Breath Of Life destilliert die lyrische Philosophie von Black Tusk in ein rechtschaffenes fünfminütiges Gemetzel.“Scary came up with the main riff of this song, and it’s one of my favorite riffs on the record”, sagt Fidler. “I wrote the lyrics, and it’s just about darkness crushing everything. The world is a fucked-up place that we have to navigate through. That’s what a lot of Black Tusk songs are about.”

Black Tusk nahmen The Way Forward in Adams‚ eigenem Hidden Audio Studio in der Nähe von Savannah auf. Adams hat das Album aufgenommen und die gesamte Band produziert. “I actually helped him build the studio in the detached garage next to his house”, erklärt Fidler. “Me and my carpentry company went out there to do it, and Scary helped.”

“We had about 90% of the riffs and song structures going into the studio, while still experimenting with ideas and inspirations”, erklärt Adams. “Sometimes we completely reworked parts, which made all the difference. For example, early versions of Breath of Life and The Way Forward are quite different than the record, and I love where they ended up. Though we did use a few effects and synths here and there for texture and space, to me this record still feels raw and powerful. It captures the feeling of being at a Black Tusk show.”

Das Cover von The Way Forward stammt von Brian Mercer, der auch das Cover von Black Tusks 2018er-Album T.C.B.T. gestaltet hat. “T.C.B.T. had a dark cover because it was a dark time for the band”, sagt Fidler und meint damit die Zeit unmittelbar nach dem Tod ihres langjährigen Freundes und Bassisten Jonathan Athon.“This time, it’s full blown, full-color Black Tusk. Brian Mercer and James collaborated on the concept, and Brian really knocked it out of the park.”

“The title is kind of a double play”, sagt Fidler. “It’s the first record with the new lineup, and this is the direction we’re taking the band in. We’ve been doing Black Tusk for 19 years now, and we still love it. That’s why we called it The Way Forward.”

Black Tusk – Besetzung:

Andrew Fidler: Gitarre, Gesang

James May: Schlagzeug, Gesang

Derek Lynch: Bass, Gesang

Chris „Scary“ Adams: Gitarre, Gesang

Black Tusk online:

https://blacktusk.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/tcbt/

https://www.facebook.com/BlackTusk