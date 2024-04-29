Hammerfall: kündigen neues Album für August an und veröffentlichen erste Single/Video „Hail To The King“

Am 25. April haben Hammerfall stolz ihr 13. Studioalbum Avenge The Fallen angekündigt, das am 9. August über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird.
Richtig, weniger als ein Jahr nach ihrer United Forces Tour ist das Quintett, bestehend aus Gitarrist Oscar Dronjak, Sänger Joacim Cans, Bassist Fredrik Larsson, Gitarrist Pontus Norgen und Schlagzeuger David Wallin, mit zehn brandneuen, soliden Stücken klassischen Heavy Metals zurück.
“This is our 13th album”, sagt Joacim Cans voller Stolz. “How do you still stay relevant after 13 albums? It’s very much like the opening line to the song Avenge The Fallen: “What is the worst, be the one who died, or be the one who survived.”
„Think about it, because it is a tough question”.
Er fährt fort: “Do we want to be a band who releases new music just for the sole reason of getting out on the road again or do we want to keep pushing and challenging ourselves? In times where people have less and less attention span, we still think in the form of full length albums. A few good songs don’t make a strong album. A strong album comes from an album full a great songs and that’s what we’re delivering with Avenge The Fallen.”
Um den Fans einen Vorgeschmack auf das zu geben, was sie erwartet, hat die Band ihr erste Single und das Video Hail To The King veröffentlicht. Ein Song, der auf der Straße geboren wurde….
“I began working on Hail To The King while on tour in the US with Helloween”, erinnert sich Oscar Dronjak. “By the end of the tour, I was getting close to wrapping the song up, so straight after the Los Angeles gig I headed to the bus where I worked like a mad man to get the last pieces together. That turned out to be the show where one of my favourite wrestlers, Chris Jericho, came to visit. It was also the show where Fredrik met his idol Frank Bello from Anthrax and Joacim met Jay Ruston, producer for Armored Saints, Avatar, Anthrax, Corey Taylor and more and whom after this meeting agreed to produce the vocals for Avenge The Fallen! I missed all that, but I at least got a great song out of it, haha!”
Seht euch das Video zu Hail To The King hier zu an:
Streamt Hail To The King hier: https://hammerfall.bfan.link/HTTK.ema
Das Album vorbestellen/vormerken: https://hammerfall.bfan.link/avenge-the-fallen.ema
Avenge The Fallen wird es in folgenden Formaten geben:
– CD Jewel Case
– CD Digipack w/signed poster
– 1 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl
– 1 LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl
– 1LP Gatefold, Splatter Vinyl (Sweden Rock Exclusive)
Die Trackliste zu Avenge The Fallen findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender: (Vollansicht hier)
Erlebt Hammerfall 2024 live:
30.04. USA Harrisburg – Midtown Arts Center
01.05. USA Montclair – The Wellmont Theater
02.05. USA Albany – Empire Underground
03.05. USA Columbus – The Bluestone
04.05. USA St. Louis – Delmar Hall
06.05. USA Fort Worth – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
07.05. USA San Antonio – Vibes Event Center
09.05. USA Albuquerque – El Rey Theater
10.05. USA Tuscon – Encore
11.05. USA Anaheim – City National Grove of Anaheim
12.05. USA Las Vegas – House of Blues
14.05. USA Denver – Summit
16.05 USA St. Paul – Myth Live
17.05. USA Milwaukee – Milwaukee Metal Fest
18.05. USA Cleveland – House of Blues
19.05. USA Flint – The Machine Shop
20.05. USA Mc Kees Rocks – Roxian Theatre
21.05. USA Richmond – The National
23.05. USA Cincinnati – Bogart´s
24.05. USA Atlanta – The Masquerade (Heaven)
25.05. USA St Peterburg – Jannus Live
05.-08.06. SE Norje – Sweden Rock Festival
06.06. NO Trondheim – Trondheim Rocks
14.06. ES Zamora – Z-fest
20.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell
27.06. SL Snina – Rock Pod Kamenon
03.-06.07. DE Ballenstedt – Rock Hartz
12.07. BG Midalidare Estate, Chirpan – Midalidare Rock
10.08. FI Helsinki – Hellsinki Metal Fest
04.10. DE Hamburg – Barclays Arena
05.10. NL Amsterdam – AFAS Live
Hammerfall – Besetzung:
Joacim Cans – Gesang
Oscar Dronjak – Gitarre
Fredrik Larsson – Bass
Pontus Norgen – Gitarre
David Wallin – Schlagzeug
