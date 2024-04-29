Hammerfall: kündigen neues Album für August an und veröffentlichen erste Single/Video „Hail To The King“

Am 25. April haben Hammerfall stolz ihr 13. Studioalbum Avenge The Fallen angekündigt, das am 9. August über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird.

Richtig, weniger als ein Jahr nach ihrer United Forces Tour ist das Quintett, bestehend aus Gitarrist Oscar Dronjak, Sänger Joacim Cans, Bassist Fredrik Larsson, Gitarrist Pontus Norgen und Schlagzeuger David Wallin, mit zehn brandneuen, soliden Stücken klassischen Heavy Metals zurück.

“This is our 13th album”, sagt Joacim Cans voller Stolz. “How do you still stay relevant after 13 albums? It’s very much like the opening line to the song Avenge The Fallen: “What is the worst, be the one who died, or be the one who survived.”

„Think about it, because it is a tough question”.

Er fährt fort: “Do we want to be a band who releases new music just for the sole reason of getting out on the road again or do we want to keep pushing and challenging ourselves? In times where people have less and less attention span, we still think in the form of full length albums. A few good songs don’t make a strong album. A strong album comes from an album full a great songs and that’s what we’re delivering with Avenge The Fallen.”

Um den Fans einen Vorgeschmack auf das zu geben, was sie erwartet, hat die Band ihr erste Single und das Video Hail To The King veröffentlicht. Ein Song, der auf der Straße geboren wurde….

“I began working on Hail To The King while on tour in the US with Helloween”, erinnert sich Oscar Dronjak. “By the end of the tour, I was getting close to wrapping the song up, so straight after the Los Angeles gig I headed to the bus where I worked like a mad man to get the last pieces together. That turned out to be the show where one of my favourite wrestlers, Chris Jericho, came to visit. It was also the show where Fredrik met his idol Frank Bello from Anthrax and Joacim met Jay Ruston, producer for Armored Saints, Avatar, Anthrax, Corey Taylor and more and whom after this meeting agreed to produce the vocals for Avenge The Fallen! I missed all that, but I at least got a great song out of it, haha!”

Seht euch das Video zu Hail To The King hier zu an:

Streamt Hail To The King hier: https://hammerfall.bfan.link/HTTK.ema

Das Album vorbestellen/vormerken: https://hammerfall.bfan.link/avenge-the-fallen.ema

Avenge The Fallen wird es in folgenden Formaten geben:

– CD Jewel Case

– CD Digipack w/signed poster

– 1 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

– 1 LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

– 1LP Gatefold, Splatter Vinyl (Sweden Rock Exclusive)

Erlebt Hammerfall 2024 live:

30.04. USA Harrisburg – Midtown Arts Center

01.05. USA Montclair – The Wellmont Theater

02.05. USA Albany – Empire Underground

03.05. USA Columbus – The Bluestone

04.05. USA St. Louis – Delmar Hall

06.05. USA Fort Worth – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

07.05. USA San Antonio – Vibes Event Center

09.05. USA Albuquerque – El Rey Theater

10.05. USA Tuscon – Encore

11.05. USA Anaheim – City National Grove of Anaheim

12.05. USA Las Vegas – House of Blues

14.05. USA Denver – Summit

16.05 USA St. Paul – Myth Live

17.05. USA Milwaukee – Milwaukee Metal Fest

18.05. USA Cleveland – House of Blues

19.05. USA Flint – The Machine Shop

20.05. USA Mc Kees Rocks – Roxian Theatre

21.05. USA Richmond – The National

23.05. USA Cincinnati – Bogart´s

24.05. USA Atlanta – The Masquerade (Heaven)

25.05. USA St Peterburg – Jannus Live

05.-08.06. SE Norje – Sweden Rock Festival

06.06. NO Trondheim – Trondheim Rocks

14.06. ES Zamora – Z-fest

20.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell

27.06. SL Snina – Rock Pod Kamenon

03.-06.07. DE Ballenstedt – Rock Hartz

12.07. BG Midalidare Estate, Chirpan – Midalidare Rock

10.08. FI Helsinki – Hellsinki Metal Fest

04.10. DE Hamburg – Barclays Arena

05.10. NL Amsterdam – AFAS Live

Hammerfall – Besetzung:

Joacim Cans – Gesang

Oscar Dronjak – Gitarre

Fredrik Larsson – Bass

Pontus Norgen – Gitarre

David Wallin – Schlagzeug

