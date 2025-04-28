Blackbriar: kündigen neues Album „A Thousand Little Deaths“ an und veröffentlichen Video zu „The Fossilized Widow“

Die niederländische Symphonic-Metal-Band Blackbriar hat vor wenigen Tagen ihr brandneues Album A Thousand Little Deaths angekündigt, das am 22. August 2025 über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht wird. Zusammen mit dieser aufregenden Neuigkeit präsentiert die Band ihre neue Single The Fossilized Widow. Die Single fängt den unheimlichen Geist der viktorianischen Ära ein und verbindet den Mystizismus von Ouija-Boards mit der düsteren Leidenschaft von Wuthering Heights. Es ist eine Reise durch dunkle Liebe, spektrale Kräfte und gotische Intrigen. Ab Oktober 2025 wird Blackbriar ihre neuen Songs auf einer Headline-Tour durch Europa live präsentieren.

Zora Cock kommentiert: „The Fossilized Widow tells the story of a girl frozen in time, desperately holding on to someone she can never let go. She’s slowly descending into madness by all those words left unsaid, all those questions left to be asked. As the years pass, her home has turned into ruins, yet the legend says she still remains, trapped in her sorrow, waiting and watching. They call her The Fossilized Widow.“

Seht euch das Video zu The Fossilized Widow hier an:

Streamt The Fossilized Widow hier: https://blackbriar.bfan.link/the-fossilized-widow

A Thousand Little Deaths – Trackliste:

1. Bluebeard’s Chamber

2. The Hermit and the Lover

3. The Fossilized Widow

4. My Lonely Crusade

5. Floriography

6. The Catastrophe That is Us

7. A Last Sigh of Bliss

8. Green Light Across the Bay

9. I Buried Us

10. Harpy

Blackbriar – A Thousand Little Deaths Tour 2025

w/ Special Guest: Forever Still

Oct. 25 – Westwerk, Osnabruck, DE

Oct. 26 – DVG Club, Kortrijk, BE

Oct. 28 – The Underworld, London, UK

Oct. 29 – Backstage by the Mill, Paris, FR

Oct. 30 – Rock n Eat, Lyon, FR

Oct. 31 – Wolf, Barcelona, ES

Nov. 1 – Groove, Portugalete, ES

Nov. 2 – Le Rex, Toulouse, FR

Nov. 4 – Kiff, Aarau, CH

Nov. 5 – Legend Club, Milan, IT

Nov. 7 – Szene, Wien, AT

Nov. 8 – Hellraiser, Leipzig, DE

Nov. 9 – Hydrozagadka, Warsaw, PL

Nov. 11 – Hole 44, Berlin, DE

Nov. 12 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, DK

Nov. 13 – Logo, Hamburg, DE

Nov. 14 – Luxor, Cologne, DE

Nov. 29 – IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş, Istanbul, TR **

** nur Blackbriar

Blackbriar sind:

Zora Cock – Gesang

René Boxem – Schlagzeug

Bart Winters – Gitarren

Robin Koezen – Gitarren

Siebe Sol Sijpkens – Bass

Ruben Wijga – Keyboards

Blackbriar online:

https://www.facebook.com/blackbriarmusic

https://www.instagram.com/blackbriarmusic/