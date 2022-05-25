Blood God: enthüllen Trackliste ihres Albums

Die Hard Rock Band Blood God wird am 05.08.2022 ein neues Album namens Demons Of Rock’n’Roll bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen.
Nun hat die Band auch die Trackliste des Albums enthüllt, die weiter unten verfügbar ist.
Demons Of Rock’n’Roll wird als 2-CD Mediabook, limitierte Vinyl LP, limitiertes Box Set sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein – hier kann man das Album bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/demonsofrocknroll
Die zweite CD des Mediabooks beinhaltet alle Blood God Songs performt von der Debauchery Monsterstimme. Für die limitierte Vinyl Version des Albums werden die Versionen von Blood God und Debauchery separat als LP erhältlich sein.
Das streng limitierte Box Set beinhaltet das 2-CD Mediabook, eine Flagge, ein Patch sowie eine signierte Autogrammkarte.
Alle Songs vom kommenden Blood God Album Demons Of Rock’n’Roll wurden von Dennis Ward aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert. Das Coverartwork des Albums wurde von Gurrath gestaltet.
Blood God / Debauchery – Demons Of Rock’n’Roll
2-CD Mediabook
CD 1 – Blood God
1. Demons Of Rock’n’Roll
2. Going To Hell
3. Nude Nuns
4. Bombshell
5. Beware Of The Blood Babe
6. Raze Hell
7. Rockmachine
8. Ready For The Next Show
9. The Devil Will Burn In Hell
10. Children Of The Flame
CD 2 – Debauchery
Ltd. Vinyl LPs
Blood God – Demons Of Rock’n’Roll
A-Side
Debauchery – Monster Metal Live 2022
01.07.2022 DE Gera – Graveyard Summer Fest
19.08.2022 DE Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze Open Air
02.09.2022 DE Büchold – Infernum Meets Porkcore Fistival
03.09.2022 DE Falkenfels – Hard Summer Festival
07.10.2022 AT Vorchdorf – Kitzmantelfabrik (Metalnight Outbreak Festival)
Blutfest 2022 – Debauchery Blood God & Special Guests
06.08.2022 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser
13.08.2022 DE München – Backstage
09.09.2022 DE Berlin – Blackland
10.09.2022 DE Nürnberg – Cult
16.09.2022 DE Hamburg – Logo
17.09.2022 DE Rostock – Zuckerfabrik
23.09.2022 DE Passau – Zauberberg
24.09.2022 DE Oberhausen – Helvete
30.09.2022 DE Erfurt – Club From Hell
01.10.2022 DE Mörlenbach – Live Music Hall
02.10.2022 DE Kirchheim unter Teck – Linde
09.12.2022 DE Lübeck – Rider’s Cafe
10.12.2022 DE Annaberg – Tanks MC
17.12.2022 DE Aalen – Rock It
Blood God
https://www.bloodgod.rocks
https://www.facebook.com/bloodgodrocks