Blood God: enthüllen Trackliste ihres Albums

Die Hard Rock Band Blood God wird am 05.08.2022 ein neues Album namens Demons Of Rock’n’Roll bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen.

Nun hat die Band auch die Trackliste des Albums enthüllt, die weiter unten verfügbar ist.

Demons Of Rock’n’Roll wird als 2-CD Mediabook, limitierte Vinyl LP, limitiertes Box Set sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein – hier kann man das Album bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/demonsofrocknroll

Die zweite CD des Mediabooks beinhaltet alle Blood God Songs performt von der Debauchery Monsterstimme. Für die limitierte Vinyl Version des Albums werden die Versionen von Blood God und Debauchery separat als LP erhältlich sein.

Das streng limitierte Box Set beinhaltet das 2-CD Mediabook, eine Flagge, ein Patch sowie eine signierte Autogrammkarte.

Alle Songs vom kommenden Blood God Album Demons Of Rock’n’Roll wurden von Dennis Ward aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert. Das Coverartwork des Albums wurde von Gurrath gestaltet.

Blood God / Debauchery – Demons Of Rock’n’Roll

2-CD Mediabook

CD 1 – Blood God

1. Demons Of Rock’n’Roll

2. Going To Hell

3. Nude Nuns

4. Bombshell

5. Beware Of The Blood Babe

6. Raze Hell

7. Rockmachine

8. Ready For The Next Show

9. The Devil Will Burn In Hell

10. Children Of The Flame

CD 2 – Debauchery

1. Demons Of Rock’n’Roll

2. Going To Hell

3. Nude Nuns

4. Bombshell

5. Beware Of The Blood Babe

6. Raze Hell

7. Rockmachine

8. Ready For The Next Show

9. The Devil Will Burn In Hell

10. Children Of The Flame

Ltd. Vinyl LPs

Blood God – Demons Of Rock’n’Roll

A-Side

Demons Of Rock’n’roll

Going To Hell

Nude Nuns

Bombshell

Beware Of The Blood Babe

B-Side

Raze Hell

Rockmachine

Ready For The Next Show

The Devil Will Burn In Hell

Children Of The Flame

Debauchery – Demons Of Demons Of Rock’n’Roll

A-Side

Demons Of Rock’n’roll

Going To Hell

Nude Nuns

Bombshell

Beware Of The Blood Babe

B-Side

Raze Hell

Rockmachine

Ready For The Next Show

The Devil Will Burn In Hell

Children Of The Flame

Debauchery – Monster Metal Live 2022

01.07.2022 DE Gera – Graveyard Summer Fest

19.08.2022 DE Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze Open Air

02.09.2022 DE Büchold – Infernum Meets Porkcore Fistival

03.09.2022 DE Falkenfels – Hard Summer Festival

07.10.2022 AT Vorchdorf – Kitzmantelfabrik (Metalnight Outbreak Festival)

Blutfest 2022 – Debauchery Blood God & Special Guests

06.08.2022 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser

13.08.2022 DE München – Backstage

09.09.2022 DE Berlin – Blackland

10.09.2022 DE Nürnberg – Cult

16.09.2022 DE Hamburg – Logo

17.09.2022 DE Rostock – Zuckerfabrik

23.09.2022 DE Passau – Zauberberg

24.09.2022 DE Oberhausen – Helvete

30.09.2022 DE Erfurt – Club From Hell

01.10.2022 DE Mörlenbach – Live Music Hall

02.10.2022 DE Kirchheim unter Teck – Linde

09.12.2022 DE Lübeck – Rider’s Cafe

10.12.2022 DE Annaberg – Tanks MC

17.12.2022 DE Aalen – Rock It

Blood God

https://www.bloodgod.rocks

https://www.facebook.com/bloodgodrocks