Bloodred: veröffentlicht offizielles Video

Das Blackened Death Metal Ein-Mann-Projekt Bloodred hat heute das offizielle Video zu Hör Den Tod veröffentlicht, schaut es euch hier an:

Das Video wurde von Alexander Krull/Mastersound Entertainment gefilmt, der auch Regie führte. Drummer Joris Nijenhuis und das Model BlackBoneBunny haben Gastauftritte im Video.

Der Song stammt vom aktuellen Album The Raven’s Shadow, das man hier kaufen und streamen kann » https://lnk.to/theravensshadow

Immense Hall Of Agony (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/j1IbCbxsO-w

Bloodred – The Raven’s Shadow

1. The Raven’s Shadow

2. Immense Hall Of Agony

3. Hör Den Tod

4. Blood On Thy Hands

5. Raise The Mound

6. We Who Ruled The North

7. Shadow Warrior

8. Under This Sun

9. The North Star Whispers (To The Blacksmith’s Son)

http://bloodredband.com

https://www.facebook.com/Bloodredoﬃcial