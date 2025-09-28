Bloody Moon: veröffentlichten ihre dritte Single und Musikvideo „I’ll Torn ‚Em Apart“ aus ihrem kommenden Album Lost & Damned

Die finnische Melodic-Death-Metal-Band Bloody Moon wird am 31. Oktober 2025 ihr zweites Studioalbum Lost & Damned über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Am 23. September wurde die dritte Single I’ll Torn ‚Em Apart veröffentlicht, und das dazugehörige Musikvideo ist hier verfügbar:

„I’ll Torn ‘Em Apart is one of the first songs we composed for the upcoming album. It’s arguably the most intense track on the record, both musically and lyrically—the title alone speaks of tearing things to pieces. The lyrics capture that extreme rush of adrenaline you can only experience while performing live on stage.“

Bassist Nisse Nurminen äußert sich dazu: „This one’s never boring to play—there’s definitely no shortage of energy. Also, the track features a 5-string bass on the album, which we used to bring more depth to the song. We spent a while searching for the right bass tone, and once we found it, I was finally able to lay down the take.“

Hört euch I’ll Torn ‚Em Apart auf den Streaming-Diensten an: https://push.fm/fl/bloody-moon-apart

