At The Gates: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video zu „The Dissonant Void“

At The Gates, die schwedischen Pioniere des Melodic Death Metal, haben am Dienstag die zweite Single aus ihrem kommenden Album The Ghost Of A Future Dead veröffentlicht, das am 24. April 2026 über Century Media Records erscheint.

Hört euch den Song The Dissonant Void über euren Streaming-Dienst an oder schaut euch das von Costin Chioreanu gedrehte Video hier an:

Die Band fügte zu The Dissonant Void Folgendes hinzu: „We are proud to unveil the second track from The Ghost Of A Future Dead: The Dissonant Void. Originally considered to be the title track – it’s a powerful, melodic and to the point track with the classic At The Gates style sound.“

Das Video zu The Dissonant Void gibt einen ersten Einblick in ein umfangreiches Konzeptprojekt, das Malerei, Filmaufnahmen, Schnitt und Produktion von Costin Chioreanu umfasst. Es erzählt eine visuelle Geschichte, die das gesamte Album The Ghost Of A Future Dead bereichert und in Kürze zusammen mit dem Album veröffentlicht wird.

Costin Chioreanu äußerte sich wie folgt zu dem besonderen Videoprojekt: „The Dissonant Void is the peak of the iceberg, as a whole visual universe got born out of the void written so masterfully in lyrics by Tomas and expressed magically by the band through their unique heavy metal approach. This video, together with the whole The Ghost Of A Future Dead movie, represent my ultimate homage to the genius which will forever remain as Tomas Lindberg. It was a colossal task to express visually the depth and the darkness of these lyrics and music for an entire album, which also is most probably the darkest record I ever worked for.“

Als Nachfolger des wild-abenteuerlichen Albums The Nightmare Of Being aus dem Jahr 2021 ist das kommende At The Gates-Album The Ghost Of A Future Dead eine besondere Hommage an Frontmann Tomas Lindberg, der im September 2025 tragisch verstarb. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

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